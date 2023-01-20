Being vaccinated and recovered from Covid offers the best immunity against serious illness, hospitalization and mortality. A new study by the World Health Organization, just published on The Lancet Infectious Diseases, looked at the level of “hybrid immunity” that millions of people have developed against Covid. A mix that provides higher protection, demonstrating the benefits of vaccination even after infection.
