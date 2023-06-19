Vaginitis, natural remedies to prevent it and counteract the symptoms

Vaginitis is a common ailment, but how to prevent it and how to alleviate the symptoms naturally and effectively?

Vaginitis is an inflammation of the vagina, has specific symptoms such as vaginal discharge that changes its smell and consistency, itching and intimate discomfort. It is a very frequent disorder especially in childbearing age, it is estimated that about 60% of women have contracted vaginitis at least once in their life. Many wonder if there are gods natural remedies that can prevent its onset and relieve symptomsand the answer is yes.

Vaginitis is an inflammation that affects the internal mucous membranes of the vagina. As mentioned, it occurs more in the reproductive age, but it is also frequent in menopausal women. The cause in this circumstance is due to the collapse of estrogen production which makes the mucosa drier and thinner.

Vaginitis it can be bacterial or fungal in nature. The causes of the onset of this pathology are varied, among the most common are poor or inadequate personal hygiene, the use of unsuitable products, an incorrect diet that gives rise to nutritional deficiencies that favor the onset of the disorder.

Vaginitis, all natural remedies to prevent its appearance

Generally it also occurs in case of alteration of the vaginal pH. It is not uncommon for vaginitis to be confused with cystitis, but they are two distinct diseases. The most common symptoms of vaginitis are burning, frequent urge to urinate, bad smell inside, itching and irritation, tenderness in the lower part of the abdomen, change in consistency of discharge.

The appropriate thing to do is to contact a doctor, a gynecologist who evaluates what to do. But in the meantime, strategies can be implemented to help relieve symptoms.

A common problem for many women: all about vaginitis (tantasalute.it)

Natural remedies to eradicate vaginitis and to counteract its appearance are very effective. In the first instance it is very important pay particular attention to your personal hygieneso as to avoid the risk of infection. Furthermore, it is advisable to choose the right intimate cleanser, if you are of childbearing age the vaginal pH will be acidic therefore you will have to opt for a product that has a pH between 3.5 and 4.5. For women in menopause the ph becomes neutral so the cleanser will have to respect it.

Particular attention must then be paid to underwear which must be made of cotton and not syntheticFurthermore, loose trousers are to be preferred over tight jeans. Nutrition plays a fundamental role, so green light for seasonal fruit and vegetables, and whole grains. Also excellent fermented foods, such as yogurt, misofermented vegetables. Hydration should never be neglected, drinking enough water is essential to favor the elimination of bacteria and pathogens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

