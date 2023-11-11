Vale – Provolone Valpadana DOP sweet

0
Brand name: Vale
Name: Provolone Valpadana DOP sweet
Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk
Publication date: November 10, 2023
Documentation
Vale recall model – sweet Provolone Valpadana DOP
(215.9 Kb)
