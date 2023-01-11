Valeria Fioravanti’s ordeal began on Christmas day at the Biomedical Campus in Rome, where the young woman, mother of a 13-month-old girl, underwent surgery to remove an abscess.

After going in and out of 3 hospitals, the situation worsened within a few days, and when the doctors realized that the 27-year-old had been struck by bacterial meningitis, it was too late. Valeria fell into a coma and a few days later she died.

IS died at 27 from undiagnosed bacterial meningitis from 3 hospitals in the capital. The ordeal of Valeria Fioravanti it began last December 25, when the young woman underwent surgery on the biomedical campus to remove an abscess. On 27 December Valeria goes to the emergency room of the Policlinico Casilino complaining of severe headaches and back and neck pains, as he reports The Republic. The patient comes sent home with a diagnosis of headache and related anti-inflammatories to be taken.

However, the situation does not improve and Valeria decides to go back to the Casilino emergency room, but is sent home again. So she tries again with the ps of the San Giovanni hospital in Romewhere doctors diagnose her with one column protrusion and they prescribe new anti-inflammatories.

On 5 January, 10 days after the operation on the Biomedical Campus, Valeria returned to the San Giovanni emergency room again, and it was only at this time that doctors realize it could be bacterial meningitis. However, a late diagnosis is not enough to save her life. Valeria undergoes a marrow examination, which confirms the suspicions. The meningitis is now in an advanced stage and the 27-year-old goes into a coma. On the evening of January 10, the machines that keep her alive are disconnected and Valeria dies a few minutes after the suspension of treatment.

Family members file a complaint

Valeria Fioravanti’s family members filed a complaint with the Rome prosecutor’s office. The desire is to understand if there has been any negligence on the part of the healthcare personnel which may have led to the tragic death of the young woman, mother of a 13 month old baby girl.

Valeria worked at the Rome Airport. According to the story of the family members – which will have to be verified by the police – the young woman would have been sent away in a bad way from the Casilino hospital.

“She was practically kicked out of Casilino, they told her she was exaggerating and threatened to intervene by the police”

the victim’s family members said.

It will now be up to the investigators to establish the veracity of the story and, possibly, ascertain responsibility for the young woman’s untimely death. It will now be up to the judiciary to dispose medico-legal checks and acquire all clinical documentation.