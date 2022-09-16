Home Health Valtellina Mobile The Veterinary Department took care of the Bambi deer
The Veterinary Department of the Mountain ATS has functions of planning, coordination, support and verification of veterinary public health activities. Functions that translate into a series of activities for a greater guarantee of animal health and welfare and control of the production chains of food of animal origin.

As regards, for example, the protection of public health and livestock, the Department has identified and managed, thanks to the constant and widespread control action, two outbreaks of livestock diseases. Specifically, there were two cases: one of bovine tuberculosis and one of avian flu. In both cases, the respective operational plans were activated with the adoption of all urgent health measures.

DEER BAMBI VALMALENCO
In particular, and it is recent news, the Veterinary Department dealt with the affair (a case that had a media coverage also at a national level) of the “deer Bambi ”of Valmalenco. The Department of the Mountain ATS has in fact taken action to ensure compliance with national laws that prohibit the possession of wild species in the absence of the necessary requirements and the required authorizations. Therefore, a timely verification of the state of well-being of the deer was carried out in all phases of its management and treatment following the report received. The Department then proceeded to transfer the ungulate (suitably sedated) to a safer and more authorized place for the management of wildlife in order to guarantee its health as well as the safety of people. A story that ended in the best possible way thanks also to the interaction between ATS and other competent public institutions in various capacities.

