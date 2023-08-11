Various types of sore throat – that’s how many types there are

Sore throats can strike in any season and are always annoying. Let’s see how many types there are, the causes and the remedies to get rid of them.

Air conditioning, a cold snap or an allergy: there are many reasons that can cause a sore throat, an annoying ailment that can strike in any season of the year.

This is nothing but an inflammation of the back of the oropharyngeal cavity, which is accompanied by a burning sensation or pain/discomfort when swallowingwhich can last even several days and from which one would like to get rid of as soon as possible.

There is not just one type of sore throat but there are different ones depending on the causes and symptoms. Let’s find out what they are, what they depend on and the best remedies to treat them.

Sore throat: all types

A sore throat can be caused by a virus or a bacterium. In the first case it is almost always accompanied by cough and/or cold; in the second case it is almost certainly generated by a streptococcus and is accompanied by enlarged tonsils. It is called by a different name depending on the anatomical part it affects.

The tonsillitis, for example, it is the sore throat that affects the tonsils, structures located on the sides of the uvula. It occurs when these become inflamed, reddened, enlarged and covered with plaques.

Then there’s the pharyngitisi.e. inflammation of the pharynx, the part of the throat that lies behind the tonsils. The symptoms that accompany this disorder are characterized by cough, pain and difficulty swallowing.

Then there’s the laryngitis, i.e. inflammation of the larynx, a structure located between the pharynx and trachea. Since the vocal cords are located in the larynx, one of the main symptoms of this type of sore throat is lowering of the voice.

Finally there is the tracheite, an inflammation of the trachea, the duct through which the air we breathe passes and which ends with the bronchi. This type has symptoms very similar to pharyngitis (coughing and burning) but also a sense of tightness when breathing.

Causes and remedies for this annoying ailment

Sore throat, in addition to having a bacterial or viral origin, can depend on other causes. Not only, therefore, sudden changes in temperature, for example when one passes from an environment that is too hot to one that is too cold (and vice versa) suddenly or air that is too dry, for example when one is exposed to air conditioning or heating systems that are too high, but also allergies, in this case the sore throat is accompanied by asthma and rhinitis and smoke (also passive).

Depending on the type, fortunately there are remedies: for example, after the diagnosis of the bacterial type, antibiotics can be taken. If, on the other hand, the origin of the disorder is viral, anti-inflammatory and analgesic sprays and tablets can be used which act directly on the inflamed area. Then there are some effective natural remedies that you can try come:

Honey Herbal teas and hot drinks (chicken broth, honey, lemon) Apple cider vinegar Cinnamon (add to tea) Coconut oil (melt in your mouth) Ginger root tea Licorice

