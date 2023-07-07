Vega Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3273/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14551/2022 proposed by Vega Srl against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Abruzzo Region, Sicily Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Autonomous Provinces, Piedmont Region, Valle d’Aosta Autonomous Region, Lombardy Region, Liguria Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Umbria Region, Marche Region, Lazio Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany Region, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, and against IM* Medical Sas by Ivan Maini & C.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 117.2 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 467.6 Kb)

Instance (PDF 190.0 Kb)

Suspended instance (PDF 202.8 Kb)

Precautionary decree (PDF 113.5 Kb)

Appeal for added reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal additional grounds Puglia (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Veneto (PDF 0.57 Mb)

