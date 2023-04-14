The impact of the change in food lifestyle that humans have had in recent years is physiologically projecting itself onto the eating habits of the animals that share life with us, especially dogs and cats.

The debate concerning the choices of many owners to feed their 4-legged friends with vegan foods is heated; one wonders about the ethics of the choice, about its correctness for the wholesomeness of feed for animals that are carnivores, and about the impact that such a choice could have on their health.