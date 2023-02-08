Who doesn’t want to have a healthy life? To ensure a good lifestyle, it is necessary to adopt healthy habits or exercise regularly, have proper hydration, get enough sleep and follow a varied and balanced diet. There are numerous essential nutrients in order to guarantee the correct functioning of the body: in addition to vitamins and minerals, the intake of Omega 3, such as DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), is also of fundamental importance. These essential fatty acids, according to what has been highlighted by some research found in the scientific literature, have a significant impact on the health of the heart, brain and eyes. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), for example, a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA and EPA is sufficient to maintain normal cardiac function. However, it is not always possible to satisfy the nutritional needs necessary to ensure the body is in an optimal state of health through food: in this case it may be useful to resort – under medical supervision – to the use of nutritional supplements.

Juice Plus+, a leading company in the health and wellness sector, has enriched its portfolio of plant-based products with Juice Plus+ Essentials Omega+ Blend Capsules, a vegan alternative to animal-based food supplements.





This formula (developed after careful research) is characterized by the combination of omega 3 fatty acids extracted from marine algae with omega 7 and 9 derived from sea buckthorn berries and safflower seed oil, to which they add vitamin D, zinc, lutein and lycopene to offer a broad spectrum of benefits. “It is essential to take care of yourself and your body with awareness and without judging yourself starting from a healthy and balanced diet and a correct lifestyle”, underlined Dr. Manuela Colzani, nutritionist biologist who spoke at the presentation of the product which took place in Milan.







Furthermore, thanks to a cutting-edge encapsulation technology, the oils contained (minimally processed) inside capsules obtained from pullulan, retain their properties for longer. Being free from gluten, artificial colors and GMO ingredients, this nutritional product represents a sustainable solution able to satisfy the different needs of consumers. “We are increasingly convinced and certain in affirming how much the Juice Plus+ formulations are a valid support since they allow us to provide a greater intake of nutrients, all of vegetable origin, which integrate perfectly into a healthy diet.





All thanks to the continuous research and innovation work that we carry out to respond to the most recent needs”, declared Valentina Cucinotta, Regional Director Southern and Eastern Europe of Juice Plus+. The supplement is available in a pack of 2 jars (containing 120 capsules) starting from 48.00 euros per month. In order to enjoy the benefits offered by Juice Plus+ Essentials Omega+ Blend Capsules, the company recommends taking two capsules every day, preferably with meals, accompanied by a glass of water.

To find out more go to www.juiceplus.com/it/it