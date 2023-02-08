The Colombian Federation of Road Cargo Transporters, Colfecar, detailed how many road blockades have been registered so far in 2023. In total, the federation explained that 81 blockades have been reported throughout the national territory.

When looking at the graph, it can be seen that La Guajira is the second department with the highest number of blockades in 2023, reaching a total of 18 in just 1 month. In first place is Santander with 19.

In the case of La Guajira, after January 20, blockades were registered by indigenous communities due to cases of malnutrition and state abandonment that this department has historically suffered.

The most recent was reported on February 6, when the inhabitants of the Manantial Grande community of the Lomamato indigenous reservation, in the Hatonuevo municipality, decided to block the road that leads to the northern municipalities, because they do not have water service. However, the peaceful protest was lifted hours later.

In the case of Cesar, so far in 2023 there have been 5 blockades, a lower figure compared to La Guajira and Santander, but higher than the other departments, where less than 3 blockades have been reported.

It is worth mentioning that on January 23, 17 simultaneous blockades were registered in Colombia, this as a reason for the dissatisfaction of citizens with the mining policies of the Petro Government.