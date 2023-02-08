Home News La Guajira, the second department with the most blockades during 2023
News

La Guajira, the second department with the most blockades during 2023

by admin
La Guajira, the second department with the most blockades during 2023

The Colombian Federation of Road Cargo Transporters, Colfecar, detailed how many road blockades have been registered so far in 2023. In total, the federation explained that 81 blockades have been reported throughout the national territory.

When looking at the graph, it can be seen that La Guajira is the second department with the highest number of blockades in 2023, reaching a total of 18 in just 1 month. In first place is Santander with 19.

In the case of La Guajira, after January 20, blockades were registered by indigenous communities due to cases of malnutrition and state abandonment that this department has historically suffered.

The most recent was reported on February 6, when the inhabitants of the Manantial Grande community of the Lomamato indigenous reservation, in the Hatonuevo municipality, decided to block the road that leads to the northern municipalities, because they do not have water service. However, the peaceful protest was lifted hours later.

In the case of Cesar, so far in 2023 there have been 5 blockades, a lower figure compared to La Guajira and Santander, but higher than the other departments, where less than 3 blockades have been reported.

It is worth mentioning that on January 23, 17 simultaneous blockades were registered in Colombia, this as a reason for the dissatisfaction of citizens with the mining policies of the Petro Government.

See also  Agropoli, damaged wall: Cilentana one-way - breaking latest news

You may also like

Ombudsman asks armed groups to stop actions against...

The body of the missing girl in Sichuan...

More and more businesses on the street

Petro denies the request for the release of...

tremendous blow! Piqué’s girlfriend hits herself after avoiding...

Colombian missing after the earthquake in Turkey

Older adult ‘peeled’ the buttocks in the Mayor’s...

They steal a large sum of money from...

Resignation of ICBF director, Concepción Baracaldo, accepted

The son of alias “La Gata”, Jorge Luis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy