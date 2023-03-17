Zora Klipp’s cooking studio is right next to the food source: in the garden of NDR TV gardener Ole Beeker in Uelzen. There she is allowed to harvest a few ingredients for her dishes and finds out everything useful about vegetables from sowing to harvest. For today’s episode, Zora harvests all kinds of colorful vegetables: dark purple eggplant, juicy green zucchini, red, yellow and even curled beets. The planned appetizer plate will be a particularly colorful eye-catcher.