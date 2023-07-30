Venison roulades with potato muffins and pointed cabbage | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the roulades:

Dice the apricots, finely chop the rosemary and place both in a bowl. Season with mustard and salt and stir. Peel the onions and garlic, cut into small cubes and sauté in a pan with a little oil.

Tip: It’s not a problem if the onions are already germinating, the green germ can also be processed. Tarik Rose recommends not pressing the garlic, otherwise too many bitter substances will be released.

Add the onions and garlic to the apricot mixture, mix and allow to soak briefly.

Season the inside of the meat with salt and pepper. Spread the apricot filling over the meat. Leave some space at the edge on one side to be able to roll up the roulades better. Roll up the roulades from the side where the filling reaches the edge. Stick together with skewers or roulade rings, lightly salt the outside and briefly fry vigorously on all sides in a pan with a little olive oil. Then cook on a low heat for about 10-15 minutes. Keep turning the roulades.

Ingredients for the muffins:

Beat the eggs with a good pinch of salt until fluffy. Peel the cooled potatoes (preferably from the day before), put them through a potato ricer or mash them with a masher. Heat the butter in a saucepan, stirring regularly, until brown flakes form. Pour the brown butter over the pressed potatoes, mix briefly, then pour into the beaten eggs. Add baking powder, flour and 1 pinch of salt. Grate the cheese into the mixture. Finely chop the rosemary and add it. Season with pepper and knead everything into a dough.

Line 2 muffin cases per person with parchment paper and then with bacon. Put the potato dough in the molds and bake for about 25-30 minutes at 140 degrees.

Ingredients for the cabbage salad:

Quarter pointed cabbage. Cut out the stalk, cut the pointed cabbage into strips and place in a large bowl. Only scrape off the ginger peel, as this is where the best ingredients are, dice the ginger and add to the pointed cabbage. Add the honey, balsamic vinegar, some walnut oil, olive oil and a good pinch of salt and pepper to the pointed cabbage and knead vigorously with your hands.

Ingredients for the Parsley Pesto:

Cut the parsley including the stalks and place in a tall container. Add olive oil and almonds. Grate the cheese into the bowl. Season the mixture with pepper and salt. Add some lemon zest for a fresh kick. Finally, puree everything with a hand blender.

serving:

Divide the pesto between the plates and add the cabbage salad. Drape 1 roulade and 2 potato muffins on each and serve.

