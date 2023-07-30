Disabled person wants to recover his workplace – breaking latest news

He hopes to be able to continue selling confectionery.

Carlos Paladines Largo is a person with visual disabilities, who worked in a small kiosk on the outskirts of the Faculty of Medicine of the National University of Loja (UNL), however, he said that he was evicted from the place.

Paladines Largo, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, recounted that 26 years ago, the authorities —at that time— of the Faculty of Medicine gave him authorization to locate a wooden kiosk made by himself.

The objective was to sell sweets, candies and provide telephone service.

“I carried out these tasks during all this time. Only during the pandemic years did I have to close, ”she pointed out.

However, he specified, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, “they proceeded to remove the kiosk and some other materials, finding me prevented from carrying out my work. I did not receive any notification. Only a month ago they called me saying that it is time for me to withdraw it”.

Situation

According to Paladines Largo, this work allows him to support his family, since he is the father of a minor.

He is currently a retired teacher, but his goal was to continue doing that job. “With the teacher’s pension it is impossible to survive.”

He calls on the authorities of the study center and other institutions so that a solution can be found.

Order

His request is to carry out these tasks again in the place where he worked for more than 20 years, because he had the support of those who knew him.

He also expressed, if it is not possible, the request is complied with, they assign him another space. “I consider it a violation of rights.” (YO)

Given

For 26 years he had been carrying out his activities in that place.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

