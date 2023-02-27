Home Health Verona-Fiorentina, the official formations: Barak as an ex! Chosen Terzic
Here are the official formations of Verona-Fiorentina. Italian looking for a league win after success in Europe

The Fiorentina is ready to challenge the Verona. At 18.30, the Italian is looking for three championship points that have been missing for a while. After Conference League, Viola is also looking for balance in Serie A, against a Verona that is not easy to face. Here are the official lineups for the match:

VERONA(3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Hien, Magnani; Pharaoh, Duda, Tamez, Doig; Lasagna, Ngonge, Lazovic. All. zaffaroni

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Dodò, M. Quarta, Igor, Terzic; Mandragora, Amrabat, Barak; Ikonè, Cabral, Nico Gonzalez. All: Italian

