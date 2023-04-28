Very serious mistake in the kitchen: do you throw away the apple peels? You can use them like this: you save a lot of money

A common mistake in the kitchen is one that has to do with the apple, especially its peel. Let’s see how you can use them while saving money.

The mela it is a very healthy fruit and is among the most consumed in the world, it has different kinds of benefits and can be used in the kitchen in many ways. Although this fruit is known to do a large part of this well is wasted and thrown awayfrom pulp to peel.

Il benefit of the apple is not a legend, many studies have demonstrated the substantial amount of nutrients concentrated in it, in particular in the peel. However, this part of the fruit is often thrown away and it is a big mistake.

Apple peels can be done reuse in different ways, the fundamental thing is that you are sure of the origin of the fruit or that it is organic. To avoid intoxication problems, in any case it would be good to carefully wash the apple by soaking it in a bowl of water with some bicarbonate of sodium.

Apple peels: the benefits

The red, yellow and green fruit, with all its nuances as we know it, has so many benefits. Not at home it says: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”. Actually it’s not just about the pulp, the real ones beneficial substances they are concentrated right in the peel.

This strengthens the cardiovascular system by the fiber ‘pectin’, prevents premature aging thanks to the innumerable quantity of antioxidants from which it is composed, improve memory and digestion thanks to ‘quercetin’. It also helps in diets due to its ability to reduce fat accumulation.

How to reuse peels?

Many people eat the apple with the peel, savoring its taste more intense. Others, on the other hand, prefer to peel it and cut it into wedges and all of them tend to throw away this fundamental part of the fruit. This is a waste of a powerful culinary ingredient extremely beneficial.

The peel of the apple can be reused in different ways, one well known is the infusion. It is a digestive drink that can be prepared with two apple peels, water, cinnamon and lemon (you can add honey to make it sweeter). Another way to reuse ‘scrap’ is to do this l’aceto is the body or for the sweet tooth biscotti with apple or apple peel chips, drying them and adding salt before placing them in the oven.

For those who want to stand out and like to use foods as natural products, peels can be used on the face as treatment or even how perfumer by environment: just let these dry and then put them in a cloth bag with cinnamon or cloves.