VI Sunday after Pentecost – Church of Milan

AT THE ENTRANCE

You are, O God, my protection,

my refuge, the salvation of my life.

You are my strength and my defense;

in your name you guide me and sustain me.

READING Es 33, 18 – 34, 10

Reading the book of Exodus

In those days. Moses said to the Lord, “Show me your glory!” He replied, “I will bring all my goodness before you and proclaim my name, Lord, before you. Whom I want to pardon, I will pardon, and whoever I want to have mercy on, I will have mercy on.” He added, “But you won’t be able to see my face, because no man can see me and stay alive.” He added the Lord: «Here is a place near me. You will stand on the rock: when my glory passes, I will place you in the hollow of the rock and cover you with my hand, until I pass. Then I will remove my hand and you will see my shoulders, but my face cannot be seen”. The Lord said to Moses: “Cut two stone tablets like the first ones. I will write on these plates the words that were on the plates before, which you broke. Get ready for tomorrow morning: tomorrow morning you will go up to Mount Sinai and you will stay up there for me at the top of the mountain. Let no one go up with you and let no one be seen on the whole mountain; not even flocks or herds come to graze in front of this mountain”. Moses cut two stone tablets like the first ones; he got up early in the morning and went up Mount Sinai, as the Lord had commanded him, with the two stone tablets in his hand. Then the Lord descended in the cloud and stood with him there and proclaimed the name of the Lord. The Lord passed before him, proclaiming: “The Lord, the Lord, God merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in love and fidelity, who keeps his love for a thousand generations, who forgives guilt and transgression and sin, but does not leave without punishment, which punishes the guilt of the fathers in the children and in the children’s children to the third and fourth generation”. Moses hastily stooped to the ground and prostrated himself. He said, “If I have found grace in your eyes, Lord, may the Lord walk among us. Yes, it is a stiff-necked people, but you forgive our guilt and our sin: make us your inheritance». The Lord said, “Behold, I establish a covenant: I will do wonders in the presence of all your people, such as have never been done in any land or in any nation: all the people among whom you are standing will see the work of the Lord, because what I am about to do to you is terrible.”

SALMO Sal 76 (77)

Show me, Lord, your glory.

My voice to God: I cry for help!

My voice to God, because you hear me.

In the day of my distress I seek the Lord,

in the night my hands are outstretched and do not get tired;

my soul refuses to calm down. R

You keep my eyes from sleep,

I am upset and unable to speak.

Has his love ceased forever,

Is his promise over forever?

May God have forgotten mercy,

have closed his mercy in anger? R

I remember the wonders of the Lord,

yes, I remember your wonders of yore.

I go considering your works,

I meditate on all your exploits. R

LETTER 1Cor 3, 5-11

First letter of Saint Paul the Apostle to the Corinthians

Brethren, what is Apollo? What is Paul? Servants, through whom you have come to faith, and each one as the Lord has granted him. I planted, Apollos watered, but it was God who made it grow. Therefore, neither he who plants nor he who irrigates is worth anything, but only God, who makes it grow. Those who plant and those who irrigate are the same thing: each will receive his reward according to his work. Indeed, we are God’s collaborators, and you are God’s field, God’s building. According to the grace of God that was given to me, like a wise architect I laid the foundation; another then builds upon it. But everyone should be careful how he builds. In fact, no one can lay a foundation other than the one that is already there, which is Jesus Christ.

GOSPEL Lc 6, 20-31

✠ Reading of the Gospel according to Luke

During that time. The Lord Jesus, raising his eyes towards his disciples, said: «Blessed are you, poor, because yours is the kingdom of God. Blessed are you, who are hungry now, because you will be satisfied. Blessed are you who cry now, because you will laugh. Blessed are you when men hate you and when they ban you and insult you and despise your name as infamous, because of the Son of man. Rejoice in that day and be glad for, behold, your reward is great in heaven. In fact, their fathers acted in the same way with the prophets. But woe to you rich people, for you have already received your consolation. Woe to you who are full now, for you will be hungry. Woe to you who laugh now, for you will be in pain and weep. Woe to you when all men say good things about you. In fact, their fathers acted in the same way with the false prophets. But to you who listen, I say: love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. To anyone who strikes you on the cheek, offer the other also; from anyone who takes your cloak, do not withhold even your tunic. Give to anyone who asks you, and to anyone who takes your things, don’t ask for it back. And as you want men to do to you, so also you do to them.”

AFTER THE GOSPEL

My inheritance is the Lord

and I await it and desire it.

He is good to those who trust in him,

he gives himself to the heart that seeks him.

AT THE BREAKING OF BREAD

I believe, Lord, that you are the Christ,

the Son of the living God,

came into this world.

TO COMMUNION

Blessed are the poor in spirit

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are the meek for they will inherit the earth.

