And 17-year-old boy from Vicenza he is hospitalized in Bassano del Grappa in serious condition after being affected by meningitis. The teenager presented himself to the emergency room with very serious symptoms in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Symptoms that fortunately the hospital doctors immediately identified by subjecting the boy to a series of diagnostic tests which finally confirmed what was suspected, namely type B meningococcal meningitis.

The 17-year-old was therefore immediately transferred and admitted to the intensive care unit where the appropriate therapies are practiced while it is taken the immediate prophylaxis procedure for close contacts expected in these cases. In fact, the public health and hygiene service of Ulss 7 Pedemontana, alerted by the hospital, promptly took action by implementing all the countermeasures envisaged.

While the hospital was taking care of the young patient, the Vicenza health company suffered reconstructed all the movements of the minor to alert people who have potentially had contact with him and who will have to undergo immediate prophylaxis. At the moment About sixty people have already been identified who was instructed on the procedure and the antibiotic to take.

Already this afternoon, Sunday 26 February, prophylaxis with a specific antibiotic was distributed to the closest contacts who were identified and invited to start treatment immediately. The Sisp, however, has ensured that the contact tracing will also continue tomorrow, Monday 27 February, in order to identify all the people who came into contact with the patient during the incubation period of the disease.

“The codified procedure for dealing with this type of emergency has proven to work well. The doctors in the Emergency Room and Intensive Care were able to immediately place the suspected diagnosis, which was then confirmed very promptly by the analysis laboratory. And the intervention of the Sisp for the contact tracing activity for the necessary prophylaxis. I therefore want to reassure citizens that there is no cause for alarm: those who have potentially been exposed to the infection have already been contacted by Sisp operators or will be in the next few hours” Carlo Bramezza declared general director of Ulss 7 Pedemontana.