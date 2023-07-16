Vicenza, a 2-year-old boy drowns in his home pool

July 15, 2023 20:05

The parents were at home, the little one slipped and no one noticed



Drama in Cavazzale di Monticello Conte Otto, a municipality in the hinterland of Vicenza, where a 2-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a private house. After the alarm, raised by the parents, the Suem 118 personnel arrived on the spot and tried for a long time to revive the little one, but unfortunately the conditions were desperate and the doctors had to confirm his death.

Fatal inattention It all happened in a few minutes, the 2-year-old son who approaches the pool without being seen, slips on the edge with one foot and ends up in the water. This is the drama experienced in a house in Cavazzale (Vicenza), where a child drowned in the swimming pool in the courtyard of the house. Not an inflatable one, but a real swimming pool, with an infinity edge of the water. The tragedy, on a very hot day – the maximum temperatures in the Vicenza area reached 34 degrees – took place around 5.30 pm, in via Monte Cengio, in a recently built villa. The hamlet, Cavazzale, is now part of the municipality of Monticello Conte Otto (Vicenza).

It was the parents of the child, seeing him in the water, who immediately called 118 asking for the intervention of the doctors. The ambulance arrived shortly after; the desperate couple had to leave the child in the hands of doctors and nurses who began an exhausting attempt at resuscitation. A prolonged maneuver, because none of the doctors wanted to give up. Eventually, however, they had to find out that the baby was dead. The conditions in which he was found were too serious.



The Carabinieri of the Thiene command (Vicenza) intervened on the spot, who will now have the task of listening to the two parents, to understand how things really went, if everything took place in a few moments, or if the child was left without longer adult custody.

A drama very similar to the two that occurred just a few days ago, in Parma, on 11 July, where in an inflatable pool a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died, and a week earlier, on July 4, in Novi di Modena. Also here, a little one of 2

years old, died by drowning in the small pool that his parents had set up in front of the house to celebrate his little sister’s birthday. Not a swimming pool but an irrigation tank was instead the scene of another tragedy on Tuesday, in Puglia, in the countryside near Foggia, where two little brothers aged six and seven drowned. They had moved away from their nearby home where the parents, the farm laborer father, were resting together with two other young children.

