Promoting Institution Building and Consolidating Achievements: Lessons learned and progress made in theme education at Northeast Agricultural University

Title: Northeast Agricultural University Promotes Theme Education with Concrete Actions, Achieving Remarkable Results

Date: July 16, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Li Meishi

Northeast Agricultural University has made significant progress in its theme education initiative by emphasizing the importance of learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, focusing on practice, and building new achievements. Through the integration of rectification and development, the Party Committee has effectively addressed and resolved issues, showcasing the effectiveness of theme education through practical actions.

The university’s party committee has taken a proactive approach in identifying problems and formulating concrete countermeasures. In accordance with the requirements of the theme education inspection and rectification work, the committee has meticulously analyzed various outstanding problems and compiled a list of 20 rectification contents and 60 rectification measures at the school level. Additionally, each secondary unit determined their own list with 201 rectification items and 498 rectification measures. The committee has remained focused on these problems, diligently tracking progress, and ensuring accountability, demonstrating a united effort to implement theme education and drive high-quality development in the university’s various fields.

The university has also implemented targeted policies and reforms to address specific issues. For instance, in response to the shortage of high-level leading talents, the school has issued the “Implementation Plan for Recruiting Talents and Introducing Wisdom”. By establishing a three-level talent introduction model, the university has successfully recruited and introduced talents through multi-level and multi-channel approaches. This effort has resulted in 1 teacher being selected as a distinguished professor under the “Cheung Kong Scholars Award Program” and 3 teachers being selected as young scholars.

To tackle the lack of national-level scientific research platforms, the university has accelerated the construction of scientific research and innovation support platforms. As a result, it has been approved by the National Grain and Material Reserve Bureau as the “National Grain Industry (High-value Processing of Edible Oil Protein) Technology Innovation Center,” achieving a significant breakthrough. Moreover, the university has secured 76 projects in the 2023 Heilongjiang Provincial Natural Science Foundation project review, maintaining its position as the second-leading institution in the province.

Efforts have also been made to address the difficulty in obtaining real estate certificates for the old family members of the school. Through active communication with relevant departments, the school’s state-owned assets management office has successfully obtained policy support. As of May 18, 5 residential buildings in the family area have been registered for real estate rights, allowing residents to complete property rights registration. To date, 157 households have obtained certificates, while the remaining households are being processed in batches.

The university’s party committee has adopted a comprehensive approach that addresses both symptoms and root causes, focusing on establishing rules and regulations. By combining immediate reforms with the construction of long-term mechanisms, the committee ensures the sustained and thorough rectification of outstanding problems. Through this method, the committee creates a systematic approach that effectively addresses responsibilities at every level and promotes the development of rectification initiatives. Furthermore, the committee has actively improved the internal management system, updating and replacing normative documents to support the solid development of the university’s various tasks. Currently, the school has 432 normative documents, with 257 to be retained, 68 to be abolished, 107 to be amended, and 17 newly established by functional units.

Northeast Agricultural University’s unwavering commitment to theme education has yielded remarkable achievements. By combining practical actions with innovative ideas, the university continues to enhance its party spirit, reinforce its foundations, and excel in various fields. These efforts contribute to the high-quality development of the institution and its mission to shape future agricultural leaders.

