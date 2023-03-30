The deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas highlighted the results of the multiple security measures that have been imposed in the country. In the same way, he shared your pride in being able to contribute to the well-being of Salvadorans.

“331 days without homicides during the administration of President Nayib Bukele, since the beginning of the execution of the Territorial Control Plan. 230 days without homicides during the emergency regime (from March 27, 2022 to March 27, 2023). EL SALVADOR”, assured the legislator on her social networks.

Deputy Rivas, since she began her work as a public official, has fought for the welfare of the country. Likewise, she has been a leader in various initiatives that promote the development and security of thousands of Salvadorans.