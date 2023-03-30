Yesterday, late afternoon, the passage to a lane was enabled through the Popayán Pan-American Highway between the cities of Popayán and Cali, which was affected by a landslide at kilometer 47 in the village of El Descansomunicipality of Caldono

The road was closed around noon due to a gigantic landslide that blocked the vehicular passage by the international highway.

The authorities recommended moving with caution and attending to the signs and recommendations of traffic agents.

The relief agencies indicated that two cargo vehicles were passing by at the time the landslide occurred they were dragged through the mudbut its occupants were rescued unharmed.

The emergency

A large amount of mud and rocks fell in the area around noon yesterday, leaving cut off this region for various areas.

The authorities sent yellow machinery to work on earth removal to restore mobility

It is unknown how long it will take to remove the earth to enable the road corridor 100%.

This landslide affects mobility with the southwest of the country, which has been seen incommunicado in the Rosas sectorwhen at the beginning of January a landslide affected the bank of the road.

For this reason the national government built the provisional variant Rosas- The Sierra- The Depression while a definitive solution is given.

Given the collapse that occurred this Wednesday, the authorities recommended move with caution and more at this time when the first rainy season of the year intensifies.

Comments