Home News Prices of energy and gas services increased 30% in Valledupar
News

Prices of energy and gas services increased 30% in Valledupar

by admin
Prices of energy and gas services increased 30% in Valledupar

Home utility prices in Valledupar they had one of the highest increases in the country. Electricity, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, increased by more than 30.53% in the last 12 months, that is, between March 2022 and the same month in 2023.

This percentage is only after those registered in Montería (30, 94 %) and Sincelejo (30,67 %), the two capitals where this category of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) presented the greatest variations, according to the most recent study of the entity.

Throughout the national territory the increase was 19,77 %which indicates that the capital of the department of Cesar is more than 10 percentage points above the indicator generatesl.

Variation in the price of the energy service between the main cities of the country. DANE.

MONTHLY INCREASE

Only last March, the service provided by the company Affinia varied by 1.78% in the Upar Valley, according to DANE. But it was the Guajira capital, Riohacha, which had the highest monthly inflation in the country with 2.45%. Both territories exceed 1.66% that varied throughout the country.

ALSO THE GAS RECEIPT

Another of the services that would be worrying the vallenatos is natural gas, due to the increase in the rate in the last year: it varied by 34.62%. This percentage placed the World Capital of Vallenato in third place among 23 geographic domains. The national average for that period was 27.39 percent.

Lea: Caribbean Region: Valledupar had the highest increase in food during March

See also  Little growth slowed down the decline in extreme poverty

You may also like

Woman is arrested for disrespecting traffic signs and...

These are the most common biblical names in...

2022 accounts in balance, thanks to the healthy...

They penalize a subject who installed emergency lighting...

Ice storm leaves 1 million Canadians without power

City of Naples – Piazza Garibaldi, 8-year development...

DOM delivers more than 1,000 meters of improved...

Between rites, sweets and rest, this is how...

Market survey notice for the assignment of the...

La Cría Community is declared on orange alert

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy