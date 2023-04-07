The third match of the year between the two teams is once again a hymn to boredom. Inter are better along the lines of the first leg in Turin, but as often happens they capitalize on Juve first.

JUVENTUS

PERIN – 6.5: Brozovic’s intervention on the field in the first half was excellent, otherwise he keeps a good guard.

CATS – 6.5: another more than positive performance against Inter, in fact leaves very few initiatives to Dzeko and Lautaro.

BREMER – 4.5: a safe game until the 93rd minute, with a little difficulty in containing Dzeko. Then a gross and decidedly serious mistake. Not the first naivety of the year, indeed.

DANILO – 6.5: perhaps the best in the Juventus defensive package, he is the protagonist in the final confusion which leads to Lukaku’s expulsion.

CUADRADO – 6: a difficult vote, because before the goal Inter’s ability to raise Bastoni suffers on and off, going to overload his area of ​​​​competence. With the entry of Gosens instead becomes more enterprising up to the goal. Don’t forget the final scene.

FAGIOLI – 5.5: Mhkitaryan plays a solid and safe game, and thanks to the goal of the game always in the hands of the Nerazzurri, the class of 2000 is seen much less than in the match two weeks ago at San Siro.

LOCATELLI – 5.5: he too is rather in the shade, not helped by the team’s offensive transitions which too often result in passes with his back to goal for Vlahovic and Di Maria.

RABIOT – 6.5: an excellent buck in the second half, and the cross from which Cuadrado’s goal was born came from him. More in the shade in the first half.

KOSTIC – 6: A shot from outside that ends just high in the second half, a duel with Darmian that ends in a draw.

DI MARIA – 5.5: he is always activated in less dangerous areas of the field, with his back to goal. The only occasion in which he managed to turn around and run vertically, in the first half, produced the most dangerous opportunity of the match, with a diagonal low shot well saved by Handanovic.

VLAHOVIC – 5: the leitmotiv of most of his matches under Allegri’s management. Looked for with his back to goal, with several measurement errors in managing the ball, and never able to create dangerous opportunities.

(MILIK – 5.5: he devours a goal scored a few minutes after his entry, but with his entry Juventus grows. CHIESA – 5.5: he never affects, at a slow trot. MIRETTI – 5.5: he too does not help to change the progress of a match effectively managed by Inter)

ALLEGRI – 6: Juve are speculative and rather defeatist as often happens, but manage to concede little to a team that manages the match at a very low pace. However, the offensive production is almost nil.

INTER

HANDANOVIC – 6.5: signs of life from the planet Samir, with that save on Di Maria in the first half and with that reaction against Cuadrado – both to be blamed – after the final whistle.

D’AMBROSIO – 6: he has been seen in parts of the worst matches this year, instead he plays a safe match facilitated by the lack of pressure from the opponents. It also looks forward.

CERBI – 6.5: wins the duel with Vlahovic, only misses one exit in the first half which leads to Di Maria’s chance.

STICKS – 6: perhaps he could have done something more on Cuadrado’s goal action, while he is often decisive in creating play on the centre-left, with Dimarco and Mkhitaryan. Also a couple of high quality crosses for the forwards.

DARMIAN – 6: draw with Kostic.

BARELLA – 6: there are no decisive plays, but not even gross mistakes as happened to them in the last month. Safe performance, does not make Rabiot break through.

BROZOVIC – 6: again a master of ceremonies performance, as Borghi defines him. Fundamental to the Nerazzurri’s game dynamics, and it’s comforting to find him in these conditions just a few days before the Champions League match. There are two however: a too soft shot in the first half, from inside the area, and an error of judgment that launches a bucking shot by Rabiot in the second half.

MHKITARYAN – 6.5: continues to play, but also continues to ring in positive performances. Very precise, unlike on other occasions, with the ball at his feet, he came close to scoring in the second half with a diagonal shot at the edge of the post.

DIMARCO – 5.5: not very incisive, he had the freedom to be more enterprising and more effective with his left foot.

LAUTARO – 5.5: totally in the shade, although not competitively out of the game. Perhaps the average number of games after which his black period ends is approaching.

DZEKO – 6: at least a sufficient performance, it hasn’t happened to him for a while. It makes itself useful with different supports for companions.

(GOSENS – 5: the diagonal on the goal is not exactly wrong, but in fact it is cut off by freeing a highway for Cuadrado. Too imprecise, again, with the ball at his feet. LUKAKU – 6.5: a decisive entry, a foul on Gatti and then a heavy penalty. Finally an inexplicable red light, for an exultation on which the referee Massa understood very little. ASLLANI – 6: contributes to the final forcing).

INZAGHI – 6: Inter are playing at too slow a pace and are having too much trouble creating dangerous situations, but if nothing else, there have been more positive signs compared to the last few outings. He commands the game and the defensive phase is more orderly than other circumstances.

The article Juventus-Inter (1-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

