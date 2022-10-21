Original title: Xiaoka’s comeback 14+7 James empty cut 20+10+6 Los Angeles Derby Lakers regret the Clippers

On October 21, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued. The Los Angeles Lakers ushered in the first Los Angeles Derby of the season with the Los Angeles Clippers at home. After the whole game, the Lakers lost 97-103 to the Clippers and suffered a two-game losing streak.

Overall stats:

Specific score: 35-23, 21-33, 29-21, 18-20 (Lakers behind)

On the Lakers side, James scored 20 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal, Lonnie Walker scored 26 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, and Brother Nongmei scored 25 points, 8 rebounds and 1 steal. In addition, Beverley had 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks, Austin Reeves had 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and Toscano Anderson had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Westbrook’s defense was very hard, but he made 0 of 11 shots and only had 2 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals.

On the Clippers side, Xiaoka returned after a lapse of 494 days. He played 21 minutes off the bench, made 6 of 12 shots, 1 of 4 three-pointers, 1 of 2 free throws, and scored 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. But hit the key winning mid-range shot. Paul George didn’t feel good, only got 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

In addition, Zubac scored 14 points, 17 rebounds and 5 blocks, Morris Jr. had 14 points and 4 rebounds, Norman Powell had 9 points and 4 rebounds, Reggie Jackson had 8 points and 4 assists, and John Wall had 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Kennard 11 points, Covington 2 points and 4 rebounds.

Game recap:

In the first quarter, Lonnie Walker scored a three-pointer and scored the first for the Lakers. But soon, Morris Jr. also made a three-pointer, and the Clippers fought back. Since then, James has hit consecutive three-pointers + jumpers. However, on the Clippers side, the offensive points are more scattered. Reggie and Powell hit the basket successively, and Zubac also hit the tip and hook. Into the latter part of this section, Wall came off the bench and quickly made a jumper. On the other hand, on the Lakers side, the efficiency of the attack continued to decline. In the countdown stage of this quarter, Wall scored with a projectile and George made a three-pointer. After the single quarter, the Clippers led the Lakers by 12 points 35-23.

In the second quarter, Damian Jones made a layup, James and Beverley also made three-pointers, and the Lakers narrowed the score slightly. But after that, Kennard made a layup, hit two three-pointers one after another, and the difference was widened again. In the middle of this section, on the Clippers side, Xiaoka came off the bench to make his debut after a knee injury, and soon, he hit two signature jumpers. But since then, Brother Nongmei’s three-pointer blew the Lakers’ chasing horn. Since then, Westbrook has continuously sent wonderful steals to boost the Lakers’ fast break. In the final stage before halftime, the situation was very stalemate. James made 2 of 2 free throws for fouls. After halftime, the Lakers had already tied with the Clippers 56-56.

After changing sides and fighting again, the Lakers attacked and powered off again. George made a three-pointer, and Xiaoka returned to the starting lineup, which also contributed to the momentum of the Clippers. After the third quarter, the Clippers played a 17-0 offensive climax and opened the score again. To make matters worse, Nongmei was swayed by a small card during a defense, lost his balance and fell to the ground and briefly returned to the locker room for treatment. In addition, Nongmei was wearing protective gear on his waist, which also caused people’s concerns. Fortunately, Nongmei’s injury was not a serious problem. In the latter part of this quarter, the Lakers started the scoring mode again. With James’ dunks succeeding, Nongmei made 2 of 2 free throws for fouls. After the three quarters, the Lakers temporarily fell behind 77-85.

In the final quarter, the competition for the game became fierce, and the Lakers once again set off a climax of chasing points. In the 8 minutes of this quarter, Reeves succeeded in a jumper, then James blocked George’s layup, Lonnie Wall scored a fast break and a dunk, the Zijin Army scored. At one point the score was overtaken. However, in terms of hard power, the Clippers are still the dominant side. In the latter part of this quarter, Kennard’s three-pointer netted, and the visiting team regained the advantage. The Lakers’ defense is tough enough, but on offense, they can’t convert their hard work into scoring. At the critical moment, George and Xiaoka cooperated, and Xiaoka hit a key mid-range shot against James to kill the game. After the game, the Lakers lost 97-103 to the Clippers.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Clippers: Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson

Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker, Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook

