Home Business Prospects of listed insurance companies’ third-quarter results: marginal improvement may become the main theme
Business

Prospects of listed insurance companies’ third-quarter results: marginal improvement may become the main theme

by admin
Prospects of listed insurance companies’ third-quarter results: marginal improvement may become the main theme

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-10-21 11:31:14

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

The third quarterly reports of A-share listed insurance companies will be disclosed in a centralized manner in late October. Judging from some “forward-looking indicators” released recently, such as premium data, it is already clear that the performance of the third quarter is picking up. In the first three quarters, the premiums of listed insurance companies achieved steady growth. Among them, the premiums of many life insurance companies returned to a positive growth track, and property insurance companies generally experienced double-digit growth. Industry insiders believe that there are signs of recovery in premium income, which is undoubtedly a boost to the performance of insurance companies in the third quarter.

Prospects of listed insurance companies’ third-quarter results: marginal improvement may become the main theme

The third quarterly reports of A-share listed insurance companies will be disclosed in a centralized manner in late October. Judging from some “forward-looking indicators” released recently, such as premium data, it is already clear that the performance of the third quarter is picking up. In the first three quarters, the premiums of listed insurance companies achieved steady growth. Among them, the premiums of many life insurance companies returned to a positive growth track, and property insurance companies generally experienced double-digit growth. Industry insiders believe that there are signs of recovery in premium income, which is undoubtedly a boost to the performance of insurance companies in the third quarter.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Maintaining stability and liquidity, the central bank renews 200 billion yuan MLF at equal parity-Finance News

You may also like

EU autumn summit focuses on energy issues, countries...

Harker (Fed): fight inflation, ‘disappointing lack of progress’....

The net profit of Tongwei shares in the...

EU, agreement reached overnight on energy: here are...

14 consumer electronics companies predict good results in...

The market maker business on the Science and...

Jiangsu Sunshine was punished and announced that investor...

Wei brand new medium and large SUV unveiled:...

Biden announces release of 15 million barrels of...

Something happened to the Li Ning brand, right?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy