

Consolidate the base of artificial intelligence technology to add salary to industrial intelligence



The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held, and our party and country are standing at a new starting point in a new journey. The implementation of the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education was included in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as an independent chapter, which reflects the high importance the party attaches to independent innovation in science and technology. The major strategic deployment made by the CPC Central Committee on scientific and technological work has pushed my country’s scientific and technological undertakings to a new level, and has become a strong driving force for promoting economic and social development and building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way.

The Eighteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, emphasizing that technological innovation is the strategic support for improving social productivity and comprehensive national strength, and must be placed at the core of the overall national development; the Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party pointed out that innovation is the first to lead development. The driving force is the strategic support for the construction of a modern economic system; the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China proposed to adhere to the core position of innovation in the overall situation of my country’s modernization construction, and to take scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement as the strategic support for national development.

Xi JinpingThe General Secretary emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress that education, science and technology, and talents are the basic and strategic support for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must insist that science and technology are the primary productive force, talents are the primary resource, and innovation is the primary driving force, and we must thoroughly implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country through talent, and the strategy of innovation-driven development, open up new fields and new tracks for development, and constantly shape new growth drivers and new advantages. . Science and technology, talents and innovation, the three interact and promote each other, will jointly promote the leap-forward development of my country’s economy and society.

Consolidate new artificial intelligence infrastructure and build a prosperous, open and innovative ecosystem

At present, a new generation of information technology represented by artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing is developing vigorously, driving a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation. As the core basic technology of artificial intelligence, deep learning has strong versatility and presents the characteristics of standardization, automation and modularization. It promotes artificial intelligence to enter the stage of industrial mass production and accelerates the upgrading of industrial intelligence. The “14th Five-Year Plan” lists artificial intelligence as a key frontier field of science and technology, and clearly proposes to build an open source algorithm platform such as a “deep learning framework”.

In the large-scale production stage of artificial intelligence industry, the deep learning platform is connected to the chip and the application, and is in the key core position of the artificial intelligence technology system, which is equivalent to the “operating system in the intelligent era”. With the popularization of deep learning technology and breakthroughs in self-supervised training models, large models have brought a new paradigm of artificial intelligence research and development, enhanced the versatility of artificial intelligence, and further lowered the threshold for artificial intelligence applications. It can be said that the large model combined with the deep learning platform runs through the entire artificial intelligence industry chain from hardware adaptation, model training, inference deployment to scene application. It is the foundation of industrial intelligence and strongly supports technological innovation and industrial intelligent upgrade.

In terms of deep learning platform, Baidu Fei Pao is my country’s first self-developed industrial-level deep learning open source open platform. Flying Paddle System has established a full-process technology system for industrial-level deep learning development, training and deployment. It integrates deep learning framework, industrial-level model library, rich development kits and tool components, and its core technology is internationally leading. Flying Paddle can effectively solve the problems that enterprises face in the process of large-scale application of artificial intelligence technology, the technology development cycle is long, the application landing process is complex, the multi-terminal, multi-platform, and multi-hardware adaptation is difficult, and the artificial intelligence model is getting bigger and bigger. Model training efficiency and other issues, greatly reducing the application threshold and accelerating the process of industrial intelligence.

Up to now, the Paddle Platform has gathered 4.77 million developers and served 180,000 enterprises and institutions. It is the largest deep learning framework and enabling platform in the Chinese market and one of the three major deep learning platforms in the world.

In terms of artificial intelligence large models, the Wenxin industrial-level knowledge-enhancing large model developed by the Flying Paddle Deep Learning Platform can integrate learning from large-scale knowledge and massive data, with better results and higher efficiency. At the same time, Wenxin’s models and tools and methodology are derived from industrial practice and have been verified in industrial practice. At present, there are more than 20 large models in the Wenxin large model series, including basic general large models represented by Pengcheng-Baidu Wenxin, large models in fields such as biological computing, and large models in industries such as power, finance, and aerospace. Wait. The Wenxin model will continue to lower the threshold, speed up industrial application, and make artificial intelligence technology benefit everyone.

Technological innovation and industrial development, in the final analysis, depend on talents. Gathering forces from all walks of life, cultivating artificial intelligence compound talents with both professional knowledge and industrial practical experience in an all-round and multi-level, and giving play to the leading role of talents will help stimulate innovation vitality and promote ecological prosperity. Flying Paddle cooperates with universities, research institutes, enterprises, etc. to provide learning and training platforms, build developer communities, cultivate artificial intelligence concepts, and enrich industrial application practices. It has trained more than 2 million talents for my country’s artificial intelligence technology and industry. , which verifies the strong driving force of the interaction of technology, talents and innovation.

Fully release the potential of technology and accelerate the intelligent upgrading of the industry

The wave of technology-driven industrial transformation has arrived, and the construction of new infrastructure has provided fertile ground for the development of the digital economy. Today, digital technology represented by artificial intelligence has accelerated innovation, has gone out of the laboratory, penetrated into the fields, workshops and workshops, and is increasingly integrated into the entire process of economic and social development in various fields, becoming a new driving force for industrial transformation and upgrading and stimulating economic vitality.

On the one hand, artificial intelligence technology helps traditional industries to carry out all-round and whole-chain upgrades, making production more efficient and more competitive in the market, and has become an important fulcrum for the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries; on the other hand, it has also spawned many new formats and models. , to cultivate new economic growth points.

For example, in the manufacturing industry, artificial intelligence has been applied to various links such as quality inspection, safety inspection, equipment monitoring, scheduling optimization, etc., to help improve the quality, efficiency and safety of the entire production and operation process of enterprises, and promote industrial transformation and upgrading. China‘s “intellectual” creates a more visible future.

In the field of agriculture, intelligent agricultural machinery such as unmanned tractors can already farm independently; the intelligent pest monitoring system helps farmers apply pesticides and fertilization accurately and scientifically; vegetable greenhouses are transformed into smart farms, and a mobile app can grasp the growth and environmental conditions of vegetables in the greenhouse . Agricultural production is moving towards digitization, intelligence and greening, and artificial intelligence is in the ascendant.

In terms of urban transportation, Baidu’s intelligent transportation solutions have been practiced and verified in more than 50 cities across the country. Intelligent transportation is helping to solve important problems such as safety, congestion, and carbon emissions, making our travel safer, more convenient, more efficient, and greener. and economy.

Of course, there is still huge room for growth in the development of my country’s digital economy. It is necessary to continue to consolidate the construction of digital infrastructure and accelerate the deep integration of digital technology and industries, so as to strengthen and optimize the digital economy. As a leading artificial intelligence enterprise, Baidu will continue to improve its innovation capabilities and key core technology research capabilities, consolidate artificial intelligence infrastructure, open source and open sources, lower the threshold for artificial intelligence applications, and make artificial intelligence technology an accelerator for the sustainable development of the digital economy. The digital economy will become stronger and better, and wages will continue to increase.

(The author is Chief Technology Officer of Baidu, Director of National Engineering Research Center for Deep Learning Technology and Application)

Copyright statement: For all works marked “Source: China Science News, Science Network, Science News Magazine” on this website, please indicate the source and author at the top of the text, and do not make substantial changes to the content; WeChat public Number, Toutiao Number and other new media platforms, please contact for authorization to reprint. Email: [email protected]