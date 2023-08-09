Tournament of the Acropolis: Italy-Serbia – Sportando

Italy faces Serbia in Oaka in a match valid for the Acropolis 2023 tournament.
Two ball scheduled at 18:45, live on Sky Sports. Here the words on the eve of CT Gianmarco Pozzecco.
Yesterday Serbia defeated Greece 71-64 with Bogdan Bogdanovic scoring 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗬 ⚡️
The Acropolis 2023 Tournament for the Azzurri begins with the challenge against Serbia!
🇮🇹 vs 🇷🇸
⏰ 18:45
📍 OAK
📺 @SkySport #Italbasket | #FIBAWC #WinForItalia pic.twitter.com/o4mkDgMSUO
OAK 🇬🇷#Italbasket pic.twitter.com/WKE6WSAnTd
