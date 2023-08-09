Home » Tournament of the Acropolis: Italy-Serbia – Sportando
Sports

Tournament of the Acropolis: Italy-Serbia – Sportando

by admin
Tournament of the Acropolis: Italy-Serbia – Sportando

Italy faces Serbia in Oaka in a match valid for the Acropolis 2023 tournament.

Two ball scheduled at 18:45, live on Sky Sports. Here the words on the eve of CT Gianmarco Pozzecco.

Yesterday Serbia defeated Greece 71-64 with Bogdan Bogdanovic scoring 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

See also  Italian coach Roberto Mancini on the court at the Savoia Cup tennis in Cortina

You may also like

Sanzhen Triumphs with a 4-2 Victory over Henan...

OM launches its European season and wants to...

Inter-Salzburg, the summer friendly LIVE | Sky Sports

Chadim’s historic pitch. Czech baseball returned to Japan...

Jack & Jones Partners with NBA China to...

New Kia EV1 2023-2024, the unprecedented city car...

Trimmel remains captain at Union Berlin

Bases-Loaded Walks in 10th Inning Lead Rockies to...

Frosinone, Totti arrives for the Primavera: the son...

Chengdu Universiade hailed as a success in making...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy