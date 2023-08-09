Be careful with traffic jams: this is how the taxi driver strike is progressing at this time

The country lives a new day of mobilization, this time on behalf of the union of taxi drivers who will take to the streets to demonstrate for various reasons, including the increase in the price of gasoline.

It should be remembered that the Government proposed to increase the price of the fares that are charged to passengers, but according to the taxi drivers, this does not solve the problem, since, they commit this, they confer the problem on the users, who when seeing the increase of the prices do not use the service.

Bogota

Mobilizations of taxi drivers are reported on Av. NQS with 48th street North-South direction and Autonorte with 187th street South-North direction.

[10:46 a.m.]#At this time There is a mobilization of taxi drivers in two parts of the city:

📍 Av. NQS with 48th street North-South direction.

📍 Autonorte with 187th street South-North sense.

At both points there is support from the authorities. pic.twitter.com/q5CVG609ZI

— Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) August 9, 2023

🕙[09:23 a.m.] #At this time Participants withdraw from the point. Traffic on Calle 6 with Av. NQS is enabled in its entirety. 🌧️ Remember that rain can reduce visibility and wet floor affect braking capacity. Drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/mPLFgCbVPF — Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) August 9, 2023

🕙[08:15 a.m.]#At this time on the north highway with 95th street, there is a mobilization of the taxi drivers union. Participants advance towards the south of the city. 🔔 Travel with caution through this area! pic.twitter.com/c5EzDgC9Mn — Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) August 9, 2023

🚨ATTENTION [08:05 a.m.]#At this time the mobilization of the taxi drivers union is presented on Calle 6 with Av. NQS, West-East direction. The slow lane of the road is affected. Authorities carry out accompaniment. pic.twitter.com/LUDAtMwMaI

— Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) August 9, 2023

Tunja

In Tunja’s north roundabout, several taxi drivers are already beginning to gather, locating the vehicles in one of the lanes, without closing the entire road. Given this situation, more than 33,000 children will not attend classes.

Medellín

The concentration is in the Las Mellizas sector in Buenos Aires, near the La Central shopping center.

North Highway at the height of the North Terminal, mobility is reduced in the North – South direction, due to citizen mobilization.

🚧(08:41) #MobilityMedellín There are intermittent closures on the Autopista Norte, at the height of Punto Cero, due to citizen mobilization. We recommend taking alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Md5pR6Ys5r – Secretary of Mobility of Medellín (@sttmed) August 9, 2023

Bucaramanga

Blockades are reported on the road to the Palonegro international airport, where some taxi drivers prevent the passage by burning tires on the roads.

Cartagena

The taxi driver strike is affecting three lanes at the height of the toll, however, the authorities maintain the flow and mobility of this area.

News in development…

