Home » Be careful with traffic jams: this is how the taxi driver strike is progressing at this time
News

Be careful with traffic jams: this is how the taxi driver strike is progressing at this time

by admin
Be careful with traffic jams: this is how the taxi driver strike is progressing at this time

The country lives a new day of mobilization, this time on behalf of the union of taxi drivers who will take to the streets to demonstrate for various reasons, including the increase in the price of gasoline.

It should be remembered that the Government proposed to increase the price of the fares that are charged to passengers, but according to the taxi drivers, this does not solve the problem, since, they commit this, they confer the problem on the users, who when seeing the increase of the prices do not use the service.

Bogota

Mobilizations of taxi drivers are reported on Av. NQS with 48th street North-South direction and Autonorte with 187th street South-North direction.

[10:46 a.m.]#At this time There is a mobilization of taxi drivers in two parts of the city:

📍 Av. NQS with 48th street North-South direction.
📍 Autonorte with 187th street South-North sense.

At both points there is support from the authorities. pic.twitter.com/q5CVG609ZI

🕙[08:15 a.m.]#At this time on the north highway with 95th street, there is a mobilization of the taxi drivers union. Participants advance towards the south of the city. 🔔 Travel with caution through this area! pic.twitter.com/c5EzDgC9Mn

— Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) August 9, 2023

Tunja

In Tunja’s north roundabout, several taxi drivers are already beginning to gather, locating the vehicles in one of the lanes, without closing the entire road. Given this situation, more than 33,000 children will not attend classes.

See also  Three donkeys run over on the Postioma by a pirate vehicle

Medellín

The concentration is in the Las Mellizas sector in Buenos Aires, near the La Central shopping center.

North Highway at the height of the North Terminal, mobility is reduced in the North – South direction, due to citizen mobilization.

Bucaramanga

Blockades are reported on the road to the Palonegro international airport, where some taxi drivers prevent the passage by burning tires on the roads.

Cartagena

The taxi driver strike is affecting three lanes at the height of the toll, however, the authorities maintain the flow and mobility of this area.

News in development…

You may also like

Stellantis, the confrontation with the Government continues –...

Streets renovated by the DOM boost tourism in...

Five coca laboratories are destroyed in Carmen del...

Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Public...

Hawaiians Forced to Flee Wildfires as Catastrophic Blaze...

Police investigate the kidnapping of the dean of...

They ask Gustavo Petro for a large military...

Drug controls in parks and green spaces in...

El Altar Parish promotes tourism in Chimborazo

Casanare authorities on alert to situations that affect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy