Vibram and NIKE announce their new collaboration: Vibram technology, market leader, and its exclusive design soles will be put at the service of Nike for its line of trail running footwear. The first product resulting from this collaboration is the Nike Ultrafly Trail with Vibram’s Litebase technology, an absolute novelty in the world of trail running.

The Nike Ultrafly Trail with the Vibram sole

The long-awaited Nike Ultrafly Trail, which combines the flagship technology of Nike with the exclusive innovations of Vibram, has been designed to be an ultra-modern, elegant shoe with excellent performance in terms of grip and speed, to offer athletes an experience of exceptional trail running.

Carbon flyplate, ZoomX foam, Vibram Traction Lug technology and Vibram Megagrip compound

The Ultrafly Trail introduces important innovations in the Nike Trail line, to offer runners the speed, comfort and grip needed to tackle the most demanding trails at a high pace. With the Ultrafly, for the first time a Nike Trail model includes a carbon Flyplate, sandwiched between the ZoomX foam and the fabric-covered midsole.

The tread of the Ultrafly introduces Vibram’s Litebase technology to a Nike Running shoe, offering trail runners an agile tread in a lightweight design, featuring award-winning Vibram Traction Lug technology and the exclusive Vibram Megagrip compound.

Ultrafly Trail: a high quality shoe, specific for trail running

In 2021, Nike shoe designers collaborated closely with elite Nike Trail athletes to create a high-quality shoe specifically for trail running. Aware that athletes need excellent grip performance and high levels of traction on rough terrain, the Nike and Vibram designers have joined forces to put their expertise at the service of the latest Nike Trail innovation.

For everyone from January 2024

The Nike Ultrafly Trail has already garnered rave reviews from elite Nike and Vibram teams around the world, and will be available in limited quantities in Europe starting July 27 and to all runners globally starting late of January on Nike.com and in select specialty stores.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nike, a brand that shares our same passion for excellence. Together, we are expanding the trail running community by combining Vibram’s much-loved innovations with Nike’s world-renowned running shoes,” said Fabrizio Gamberini, Global Chief Brand Officer and President of Vibram Corp. “The Nike Ultrafly Trail it’s an outstanding example of the faith our companies place in the power of collaboration to provide athletes with trail running technology that pushes the boundaries of innovation.”

