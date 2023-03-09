Home Sports Embiid: MVP or best defender doesn’t count, I only think about winning and dominating
Embiid: MVP or best defender doesn't count, I only think about winning and dominating

Embiid: MVP or best defender doesn’t count, I only think about winning and dominating

Joel Embiid speaks con Chris Haynes after the success of the 76ers on the field of the Timberwolves.

“MVP or best defender doesn’t count, I’m always the best player on the pitch… It’s not me who has to answer to these things, but in the last year I’ve changed my approach, I try to focus on what really matters. Winning and dominating, trying to stay healthy…Then of course I’d like to receive such an award, who wouldn’t….But I can’t wait for the playoffs to arrive, I’m optimistic about my team’s chances. Once there, we’ll do what we have to do. Win and dominate”.

Embiid is the league’s top scorer along with Luka Doncic.

The 76ers and Mavs stars are notching an impressive 33.3 points per game. The former Kansas center also adds 10.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks.

Here we see him in action against Minnesota:

