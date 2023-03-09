In 2022, 14 people lost their lives while riding their bicycles, three more than during the period of 2021, where 11 were registered.

The numbers are not only for this type of vehicle, but for all road accidents in the last 50 months, which were released by the Cesar Departmental Assembly, in the debate called ‘Accident rate and mobility on the Cesar roads’.

In total, the numbers of deaths and injuries from traffic accidents rose to 558, in 2022, although by 2021 there were 514. That is, there was an increase of 9% according to the balance of the National Traffic and Transport sectional Police.

The deaths in total reached 301 (2022), nine less than the previous validity that reached 310. The injured did increase, for 2022 they were cited in 509 compared to 477 during 2021.

The group with the highest number of fatalities are: motorcycle drivers (147), vehicle passengers (42), motorcycle passenger (39), pedestrians (35), vehicle drivers (24). All these indicators are from 2022.

So far in 2023, as of February 20, the Traffic Police has a record of 38 deaths, including two cyclists, 78 injured, for a sum of 67 events on the roads of Cesar.

“The Assembly of Cesar recognizes and highlights as a great concern the high accident rates that are occurring in the department, which place it in one of the highest rates in the country with deaths per number of inhabitants. We recognize that resources are needed, human, technical, but above all, we need inter-institutional articulation”, declared Claudia Margarita Zuleta, one of the deputies presenting the debate.

It also drew attention that, during 2022, in five tolls in Cesar, more than $108,000 million were collected, but there is only a report of two of them that are in charge of Invias, which was allocated to road maintenance and repair actions charged to current income – toll, 39 contracts for an approximate value of $19,792 million.

Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez, deputy speaker, explained that the accident rate ended up becoming a public health problem, which is why it is important to improve the synergy between institutions.

The police captain, Cristian Osorio, reported that from the Transit and Transportation sector they are doing prevention in order to safeguard the integrity of citizens. “We do not have the tools to have a person designated for the issue of animals on the roads, that helps reduce road accidents,” said Osorio, who also denounced that in some tolls there are no cranes or mechanical aids to respond to any eventuality.

The analysis of the accidents, which extend to the road network in poor condition, lack of technological and mechanical equipment, was carried out with the presence of the National Road Safety Agency, the Departmental Traffic Institute, Traffic and Transportation Police, Traffic secretariats de Valledupar, Codazzi and Aguachica, among other actors.

