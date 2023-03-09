Los Environment Ministers of Ecuador, Gustavo Manriqueand from Peru, Albina Ruizplan to meet in the border area to discuss the issue of the illegal mining, considered by the Ecuadorian government as “a threat for the public security of the State”.

Manrique indicated this March 7, 2023 that he spoke with his Peruvian counterpart last week and they defined the meeting, possibly, for next April in search of coordinate joint work to combat illegal mining.

The issue of illegal mining, on both sides of the border, had a violent chapter in the last days, after in Peru a Operation against illegal mining on the Peruvian shoreline of a river that serves as a natural border for both countries, where heavy machinery dedicated to this activity was destroyed with explosives.

The Peruvian authorities that destroyed heavy machinery in the border area they acted against illegal mining in their territory, the Ecuadorian military assured this Tuesday, adding that they have no evidence of any Peruvian overflight on their side of the border.

destroyed machinery

The Joint Command of the Armed Forces noted in a statement that “it was verified that the destruction of machinery that would have been used for illegal mining works in the Anchalay sector (Peru) was carried out by the competent Peruvian authorities against illegal mining in their territory”.

On Monday, the mayor of the border canton Macará, Alfredo Suquilanda, expressed his concern when thinking that the Ecuadorian machinery that operated on the Ecuadorian side, and that it was polluting a binational river, was bombarded by Peruvian military helicopters.

He even went so far as to point out that the military authority of Peru should have coordinated with its Ecuadorian counterpart.so that there are no misunderstandings that can cause further problems that they break the peace that reigns on the border.

The operation was carried out on February 27 by the Supraprovincial Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Environmental Matters (FEMA) of Peru, with the support of the National Police, and left seven detainees between Peruvians and Ecuadorians, who were caught red-handed while carrying out illegal mining work on the Peruvian banks of the Calvas River.

interventions

Minister Manrique commented that the State Security Council (Cosepe) of Ecuador this year declared illegal mining a “threat”, which raises the action levelallows the incorporation of capacities more quickly to combat it, unlocks budgets and facilitates public policies.

Between legal and illegal miners, the Ministry has closed, suspended or intervened more than 160 throughout the country“the majority legal that have not complied with the environmental regulations (to which) they committed themselves,” Manrique said.

«Mining, yes, with the right technology, in the right place, and that it gives the wealth to the community that it deserves”, he pointed out before noting that the fight against illegal mining is an articulated work between many organizations, and in which new control mechanisms must be analyzed. EFE