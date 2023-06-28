Home » Villavicencio: “I hate criminals and I feel honored that criminals hate me”
News

Villavicencio: “I hate criminals and I feel honored that criminals hate me”

by admin
Villavicencio: “I hate criminals and I feel honored that criminals hate me”

The presidential candidate for the Gente Nueva movement, Fernando Villavicenciohas specified that all the candidates have police protection and that The video circulating on Twitter in which he is seen surrounded by police corresponds to some images taken in Portoviejo at a rally of his in which he had denounced a bomb alert.

«I have a 96% risk report, made by the Ecuadorian State Intelligence, after a gang of criminals shot at my children’s house, a year ago, hours after I revealed the links to the fugitive’s party. with drug trafficking,” added Villavicencio in an interview with journalist Wilman Ludeña, from WLaRadio.

«I want to denounce: eight days ago, in Riobamba, two citizens posed as journalists and tried to attack me on the stage, and they attacked Captain Cevallos. One day later, the same citizen who assaulted Captain Cevallos appeared at the Villavicencio campaign house in Quito. A correista, a follower of the fugitive, who is in prison at the moment, “he added.

«I am risking my life: five years he was persecuted by that mafia that today tries to return to power. Five years my life was in danger, in exile. I have two policemen, and at this moment all the candidates have a protection of five policemen.

According to the journalist Ludeña, Villavicencio has been accused by different users of social networks of having preference for the current government in the presidential elections. The candidate has responded that the person who uploaded the Portoviejo video, falsely saying that he enjoys exaggerated police protection, is a correista whom he identified as Logacho, and who appears on Twitter as “My soul.”

See also  More meat less pizza, in the second lockdown the Italians prefer the barbecue

When asked by Ludeña if he hates former President Rafael Correa, Villavicencio replied: “I hate criminals. And I’m honored that criminals hate me.”

You may also like

Live blog: ++ Stoltenberg: Don’t underestimate Russia ++

Subject is sentenced to 15 years in prison...

Water systems in Baudó schools

The province’s talent community construction site promotion meeting...

After the Wagner uprising: Front not affected in...

The Chinese company Baidu assures that its AI...

Münster – the start of the two-day farmers’...

Canadian Tiktoker Aaron Murphy gave away $250,000 in...

ICRC and CRUE train health personnel to strengthen...

Gathering Consensus and Seeking Common Development–Global business people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy