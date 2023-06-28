Villavicencio: “I hate criminals and I feel honored that criminals hate me”

The presidential candidate for the Gente Nueva movement, Fernando Villavicenciohas specified that all the candidates have police protection and that The video circulating on Twitter in which he is seen surrounded by police corresponds to some images taken in Portoviejo at a rally of his in which he had denounced a bomb alert.

«I have a 96% risk report, made by the Ecuadorian State Intelligence, after a gang of criminals shot at my children’s house, a year ago, hours after I revealed the links to the fugitive’s party. with drug trafficking,” added Villavicencio in an interview with journalist Wilman Ludeña, from WLaRadio.

«I want to denounce: eight days ago, in Riobamba, two citizens posed as journalists and tried to attack me on the stage, and they attacked Captain Cevallos. One day later, the same citizen who assaulted Captain Cevallos appeared at the Villavicencio campaign house in Quito. A correista, a follower of the fugitive, who is in prison at the moment, “he added.

«I am risking my life: five years he was persecuted by that mafia that today tries to return to power. Five years my life was in danger, in exile. I have two policemen, and at this moment all the candidates have a protection of five policemen.

According to the journalist Ludeña, Villavicencio has been accused by different users of social networks of having preference for the current government in the presidential elections. The candidate has responded that the person who uploaded the Portoviejo video, falsely saying that he enjoys exaggerated police protection, is a correista whom he identified as Logacho, and who appears on Twitter as “My soul.”

When asked by Ludeña if he hates former President Rafael Correa, Villavicencio replied: “I hate criminals. And I’m honored that criminals hate me.”

