Little Lilibeth Diana was baptized last Friday (the tabloids only learned about it today) in the home of her parents Harry and Meghan. The entire royal family had been invited to the ceremony, but none of them showed up as proof of the great frost that runs between Sussex and Buckingham Palace. There were 25 guests in all. In addition to the eldest son Archie, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, Lilibeth’s godfather, Tyler Perry and other close friends were present at the ceremony.

A spokesperson for the couple told People: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor.”

But the news is yet another. For the first time it officially emerged that little Lili – named after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and Lady D – was able to boast, as the granddaughter of King Charles III – the title of princess.

The Sun writes: «It is the first time that Lili has been publicly called a princess. Harry and Meg are thought to be keen not to deny their children their birthright, but will allow them the ability to decide for themselves whether to relinquish or continue to use their titles as they get older.”

In short, as grandchildren of a ruler, Archie and Lili are automatically a prince and a princess. They will remain His Royal Highness until they want (as adults) to give up the title.