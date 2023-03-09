Home World Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibeth has been christened
World

Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibeth has been christened

by admin
Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibeth has been christened

Little Lilibeth Diana was baptized last Friday (the tabloids only learned about it today) in the home of her parents Harry and Meghan. The entire royal family had been invited to the ceremony, but none of them showed up as proof of the great frost that runs between Sussex and Buckingham Palace. There were 25 guests in all. In addition to the eldest son Archie, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, Lilibeth’s godfather, Tyler Perry and other close friends were present at the ceremony.

A spokesperson for the couple told People: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor.”

But the news is yet another. For the first time it officially emerged that little Lili – named after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and Lady D – was able to boast, as the granddaughter of King Charles III – the title of princess.

The Sun writes: «It is the first time that Lili has been publicly called a princess. Harry and Meg are thought to be keen not to deny their children their birthright, but will allow them the ability to decide for themselves whether to relinquish or continue to use their titles as they get older.”

In short, as grandchildren of a ruler, Archie and Lili are automatically a prince and a princess. They will remain His Royal Highness until they want (as adults) to give up the title.

See also  London negotiates with the Taliban for guarantees of evacuation of British and Afghan collaborators. And there is also the Mi6

You may also like

Jelena Radanović delighted with the gift for March...

Russia has bombed many Ukrainian cities

Ukraine, the buildings of Kramatorsk destroyed by Russian...

“The US administration plans to restore mandatory detention...

Turkish police arrested dozens of people who were...

Beijing Express 2023: competitors, itinerary, where to see...

Tottenham-Milan 0-0, the report cards: Romero imprudent. providential...

Shooting Star, critic of his album Mixtape #1...

Ciutat, review of his album Brandon (2023)

Ukraine, air raid alarm in all regions. Strong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy