Fifa removes the Under 20 World Cup from Indonesia: here are the reasons for the decision
Fifa removes the Under 20 World Cup from Indonesia: here are the reasons for the decision

Fifa removes the Under 20 World Cup from Indonesia: here are the reasons for the decision

The Fifa decided that i Under 20 World Cup of the 2023 they will no longer be played in Indonesia. The meeting between the president of the Indonesian Football Federation Erick Thohir and number one in Fifa Gianni Infantino led to the announcement by world football’s governing body. The decision came following the position taken by Indonesia towards Israelagainst which he would not want to play for political reasonsand which has already led to cancel the draw of the event initially scheduled for March 31st.

It’s right there Fifa to communicate the news: “Following today’s meeting between Fifa president Gianni Infantino and his counterpart from the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI), Erik Thohir, Fifa has decided to withdraw Indonesia as host country of the 2023 U-20 World Cup due to the current circumstances”, and on the new tournament venue he adds: “The new host country will be announced as soon as possible, although the tournament dates remain unchanged for the time being. Any penalties for the PSSI will be determined at a later date.”

The Federation declares that the decision does not damage the collaboration relations with the Indonesian Football Federation: “FIFA would like to underline that, despite the decision taken, it remains committed to helping the PSSI, in close collaboration with the government of President Widodoto continue the transformation process of national football after the tragedy of October 2022. The members of the various teams Fifa they will stay in Indonesia for the next few months and will assist the PSSI as needed under the guidance of the president Thohir“. See you soon for new updates: “The date of a new meeting between the president of Fifa and the president of PSSI will be agreed shortly,” concludes Fifa.

