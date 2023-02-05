Notification notice for public announcements to all manufacturers/distributors of medical devices operating in the Italian territory affected by the Decree of the Ministry of Health of 6 October 2022 for the adoption of the Guidelines preparatory to the issuing of regional and provincial provisions on the subject of the shelf of exceeding the ceiling for medical devices for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court decree III Quater n.09106/2022 of 17.11.2022 corrected by decree Tar Lazio Section III Quater n.09360/2022 of 11.23.2022 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13504/2022 Viglia Srl / Ministry of Health.

Attachments:

Appeal (PDF 418.0 Kb)

Decree (PDF 122.3 Kb)

Instance (PDF 252.4 Kb)

Correction decree (PDF 97.4 Kb)