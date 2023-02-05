Home Health Viglia Srl / Ministry of Health – Decrees Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 09106/2022 of 17.11.2022
Health

Viglia Srl / Ministry of Health – Decrees Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 09106/2022 of 17.11.2022

by admin
Viglia Srl / Ministry of Health – Decrees Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 09106/2022 of 17.11.2022

Notification notice for public announcements to all manufacturers/distributors of medical devices operating in the Italian territory affected by the Decree of the Ministry of Health of 6 October 2022 for the adoption of the Guidelines preparatory to the issuing of regional and provincial provisions on the subject of the shelf of exceeding the ceiling for medical devices for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court decree III Quater n.09106/2022 of 17.11.2022 corrected by decree Tar Lazio Section III Quater n.09360/2022 of 11.23.2022 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13504/2022 Viglia Srl / Ministry of Health.

Attachments:

Appeal (PDF 418.0 Kb)

Decree (PDF 122.3 Kb)

Instance (PDF 252.4 Kb)

Correction decree (PDF 97.4 Kb)

See also  This common summer vegetable is a goldmine for arteries and hypertension

You may also like

New year ESF 2.0? (Part one)

ABBOTT MOLECULAR, INC. – ALINITY M HBV AMP...

Earrings not allowed in Italy

cooperatives of doctors and nurses, 165 irregular health...

FortuMax – opinions – in pharmacy – works...

The president of Bambino Gesù Enoc – Health...

2023. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over

Aliments SRL – Shelled pistachio

Listeria and Salmonella: reporting for some food products...

Minister Schillaci, commitment to greater personal health safety

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy