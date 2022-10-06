In Rome, pharmacists speak of cases of bites on the rise, especially in some areas of the city. The animal, scientific name Loxosceles rufescens, is a nocturnal species and during the day it is mainly located in dark places such as cracks in the walls, skirting boards or among objects – often made of textile material – accumulated in little frequented corners of the house. In most cases the symptoms resolve with a skin redness, more rarely the lesion becomes a sore that requires specific treatment