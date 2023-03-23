A vitamin C serum has an antioxidant effect and can protect the collagen structure of the skin.

Fresh complexion thanks to vitamin C serum? What the beauty product can and cannot do

The use of a vitamin C serum can counteract the development of wrinkles and pigment spots. However, it cannot stop skin aging and does not replace the daily use of effective UV protection.

Vitamin C is a common ingredient in skin care products. It should prevent skin aging and be good for healthy skin. The vitamin in creams and serums is said to be able to reduce pigment spots and tighten the skin. In addition, vitamin C can act as an antioxidant that protects the skin from irritation, inflammation and environmental stress. This article explains which product promises made by the manufacturers of vitamin C serums are realistic and which are not.

What does vitamin C do to the skin?



Vitamin C contributes to collagen formation for the normal function of the blood vessels, which affects not only bones, gums or teeth but also the collagen structure of the skin. Furthermore, it can be used as Peeling serve by removing the acid dandruff, horny cells and fats solves.

A Vitamin C Serum actually counteracts the breakdown of the collagen structure in the skin, because the vitamin is essential for collagen synthesis. Do you remember the seafaring disease scurvy? This was caused by a vitamin deficiency, which led to tissue degeneration in the body. The skin needs vitamin C to regenerate itself. Of course, you can also get the vitamin C you need from a balanced diet. The following applies: just one or two pieces of fruit can cover a person’s daily vitamin C requirement.

How do I use a vitamin C serum correctly?



Pure vitamin C (known as L-ascorbic acid) is too acidic for the skin and can cause irritation. Therefore, ascorbyl glucosides are used in cosmetics because they are only converted in the skin by biochemical processes. So the concentration is more skin-friendly. The water-soluble vitamin does not penetrate into deeper layers by itself. Therefore, a vitamin C serum needs a fat-soluble derivative so that it can penetrate the skin. If it penetrates into the lower layers of the skin, it can stimulate collagen formation, inhibit inflammation and have a tightening effect.

Vitamin C Serum with a concentration of about 15 percent are recommended because the higher the content, the more irritating the product can be to the skin. Another thing to keep in mind when choosing a product is that antioxidants like a vitamin C serum lose their potency when exposed to air or light. Therefore, make sure to close the vitamin C serum well after use and buy tinted bottles so that it is difficult for light to penetrate.

Allow your skin to get used to the application before using the serum several times a week. The skin may become irritated. If this reaction persists, stop use immediately and consult your dermatologist. In principle, a vitamin C serum is harmless, but since skin types are different, you should always pay attention to how you individually react to new products.

The best anti-aging tip



It has been proven that UV radiation leads to faster skin aging. That’s why you should pay attention to UV protection in addition to the vitamin C serum. This applies to every season, because the skin is exposed to radiation even in winter. Those who use products with a sun protection factor every day (the lighter the skin, the higher the factor should be) are the most effective at preventing wrinkles and pigment spots.

Sources: pharmacy magazine, Consumer Center, German pharmacist magazine

