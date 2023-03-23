BT has strengthened security in Italy with the upgrade of the Milan Cyber ​​SOC, taking a new step towards integration with its global network of centres. The operational structure in our country can count on Italian specialists capable of to interact level locale with the security managers and CISOs of large companies and multinationals present. All in compliance with national regulations on data protection and data security.

Thwart threats

BT’s network of global Cyber ​​Security Operations Centres, of which the Settimo Milanese (MI) center is a part, collects and shares real-time information on threats from around the world. An average of 2 million events per second are processed by proactively implementing defense actions. All this through the advanced services of the BT Security portfolio and the sharing delle best practices.

Solutions and services

BT employs over 3,000 cyber security professionals and invests £60 million a year in research and development. Investments aimed at creating solutions and services capable of dealing with threats in the various risk areas. From incident detection and response to threat intelligence powered by the Eagle-i platform and AI, to adopting a zero trust approach.

Cyber ​​SOC network integration

Hila Meller, Global Head of Sales, BT Security

With the strengthening of the Milan Cyber ​​SOC, the entire portfolio of BT security solutions is now available to large companies and multinational BT customers in Italy. This will allow them to make security an integral part of their strategy and to be able to count on in-depth expertise, intelligence and the best partnerships to fight cybercrime.

Ensure global security