The world champion in Qatar 2022 will celebrate the third star for the first time in a stadium today with a great party and a friendly match against Panama.

The renovated Monumental stadium, with capacity for more than 83,000 spectators, will be the venue for the meeting that will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised by Public TV and TyC Sports.

However, the festivities for the World Champion team will begin at 4:00 p.m. and end after the match, with the long-awaited delivery of the trophy that captain Lionel Messi will offer to the public.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Three months after the historic final in Qatar against France, The Argentine National Team led by Lionel Scaloni will appear before the Argentine public for the first time with the three-star jersey on the shield of the AFA, in the midst of great expectations.

The second chance to see the champions will be on Tuesday the 28th at the Madre de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero, where Argentina will host Curacao.

The heroes of Qatar will meet again with the albiceleste fans, winners of the FIFA “The Best” award for the best fans, after the historic popular mobilization on December 20 in the streets of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs.

More than five million people then came out to celebrate the third star, which ended the 36-year streak without world titles since Mexico 1986.

From the AFA they decided that the first FIFA window 2023 is to play two games in Argentina to continue the celebration. Thus, Panama will be the guest at a party that will have a soccer game as an excuse.

The squad began work on Monday at the AFA premises in Ezeiza, which had a permanent guard of fans who stationed themselves at the door. The fury for the champions was also reflected on Monday night, when Messi went out to dinner at a grill in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo and his presence gathered thousands of people at the door of the premises in a few minutes.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



For this reason, the way in which the footballers will arrive at the Monumental is still unknown and it is not ruled out that in order to bypass the crowd they will have to go back to the helicopters that were used on that afternoon of December 20, when they could not get close to the Obelisk. , epicenter of the festivities.

Anyway, The option that is handled with more force is the transfer in private cars to the stadium in the morning hours of today.

After this double date, the selected team will meet again in June, while On the next FIFA date scheduled for September, the Qualifiers will begin against Ecuador, at home, and Bolivia, as a visitor, for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The match will also be an opportunity for Messi to reach another personal best in the National Team: the rosarino crack, has 98 goals in 172 official matches and is just two shouts out of a hundred. Messi is already the player with the most games played, the one who played the most World Cups (five) and the all-time striker for the Argentine national team.

Probable formations

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Christian Rosemary, Nicolas Otamendi and Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Panama: Jose Guerra; Iván Anderson, Edgardo Fariña, Gilberto Hernández, Richard Peralta and Kevin Galván; Cristian Quintero, José Murillo, Jorge Serrano, Martín Morán; and Alfred Stephens. DT: Julio Cesar Dely Valdes

Referee Christian Ferreyra (Uruguay)

Estadio Monumental

Hour 20:30 (TyC Sports/TV Publica)