Ivan Airaldi, leader of the PLRA.

Iván Airaldi, leader of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), in Alto Paraná, urged the candidate for president of the Republic for the Concertación, Efraín Alegre, to stand up to the audit report carried out during the government of Fernando Lugo, which reveals a loss of US$ 37 million during his tenure at the Ministry of Public Works, only between 2010 and June 2011.

“Efraín has to come out and give a coherent defense, face up to the Executive’s audit technically and not politically, saying that this is the result of political persecution since he is the visible head within the Concertación,” he said.

Likewise, Airaldi mentioned that Alegre will lead the opposition to an electoral massacre taking into account the various irregularities that dot him around the management of public money. “With the figure of Alegre and the way the National Concertation is today, we are going to have an electoral massacre, he will be the only one responsible,” he sentenced.

“They only seek change in their assets”

Airaldi commented that Alegre’s past management in the ministry is not the only example of the “dubious embezzlement of public funds” that dot Alegre, recalling his lousy administration at the head of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA).

“The party is abandoned, with many accounts. Now everyone is wondering where the money is. The Concertación will run over the public institutions for a change, but in their lives, in their patrimonies, they will want to seize all the State businesses and I repeat as a sign that the party is bankrupt, institutionally weakened, so we can already imagine what it will be like in the first magistracy of the State”, he indicated. the politician.

