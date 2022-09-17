It participates in blood clotting, contributes to cardiovascular health, bone well-being, the prevention of osteoporosis and fractures. The expert explains why it is needed.

The Vitamin K it is essential for the organism. The shortage is a problem. “In one in three people it can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease: the blood vessels become less elastic and can calcify in the long run,” he explains. Maria Bravonutrition biologist of Humanitas San Pio X, who adds: “The blood vessels near the heart are also affected. Due to its essential role in blood clotting, it counteracts bleeding and ensures good cardiovascular health, flexibility of the arteries. It is also involved. in cell growth, it participates in bone mineralization, helps prevent osteoporosis and fractures. Deficiencies, which are quite rare in adults, are more frequent in newborns and premature babies “.

Vitamin K is present in the form K1mostly in vegetables leafy, spinach, cruciferous, parsley, lettuce, but also avocado and algae such as spirulina. There K2 synthesized by bacteria in our digestive system, but also present in offal: liver, meat and dairy products “. Watch out for intake: those who use treatments based on anticoagulants should reduce the consumption of foods rich in vitamin K to one serving per day. And always seek medical advice.

Foods rich in vitamin K. — What foods is vitamin K found in? The list is extensive and includes broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, kale, Brussels sprouts, turnip greens, green beans, peas and carrots. Between fruit pine nuts, kiwi, dried fruit, milk and dairy products. “Cereals are generally less rich in it. Then there are the foods that help the intestine in the production of vitamin K: in particular yogurt and kefir, because they guarantee a good environment for the intestinal bacterial flora that produces it. foods can be useful to increase their vitamin K content, consider for example the fermentation of soy and some cheeses. “ See also Covid vaccines and swollen lymph nodes: is it necessary to postpone mammography?

The Daily Vitamin K Requirement — How Much Vitamin K Do We Need Each Day? The need varies and depends on age: from 10 micrograms per day in infants to 140-170 micrograms in adults. In some cases of deficiency supplementation can be useful. Different supplements useful for making one’s nutritional needs adequate. Although it is a rare event, the deficiency can be caused by pathological conditions that prevent its correct absorption from the intestine. It can also depend on prolonged antibiotic treatments and can determine a predisposition to bleeding: it is in fact essential for the hepatic synthesis of prothrombin and other substances involved in blood clotting.

Vitamin K deficiency: what risks? — Vitamin K deficiency can cause other problems as well bones and joints with a tendency to fractures, osteoporosis and various forms of osteoarthritis. Do-it-yourself is prohibited. Supplementation must be suggested by the doctor and customized according to needs: an excess of administration, even if rare, can cause certain effects in adults such as vomiting, anemia, thrombosis, excessive sweating, hot flashes, tightness in the chest. Better to avoid and if necessary get advice from an expert.