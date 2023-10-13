VITREO-RETINAL SURGERY: TWO SURGERIES LIVE WORLDWIDE AT SANT’ANNA IN FERRARA

Ferrara becomes, for a day, international capital of vitreoretinal surgery thanks to the event that took place, in live streaming, on 19 September at the University Hospital of Ferrara.

The meeting had as its main theme the role of new technologies in the operating room and was organized as part of “Floretina”one of the most important international conferences on the treatments of retinal diseases. To use two patients in the operating rooms of S. Anna was the prof. Marco Mura (in the picture), Director of the Ophthalmology Operational Unit and among the leading experts in vitreoretinal surgery. The prof. Mario Romano of Humanitas University of Rozzano moderated the surgery session live.

The two patients, aged 54 and 75, il first in the province of Ferrara and the second of Romewere suffering from serious retinal pathologies for which surgery remains the only available therapy to date.

“These were two highly complex interventions – comments the professor. Walls – in which the most modern technological innovations such as i latest generation mini-invasive vitrectomy. These very thin instruments are inserted into the eye through an opening of less than half a millimeter and are able to remove the vitreous body, i.e. the gel that fills the eye, without damaging the very delicate retinal tissue. Both interventions were carried out with 3D digital microscopes, thanks to which the entire team present in the operating room can view the three-dimensional surgical image on a very high resolution screen, using special glasses. These new technologies, Today available and used daily in the operating rooms of the Cona hospital, they make eye surgery less invasive and safer. Thanks to these cutting-edge machinery, at my Operating Unit we carry out interventions that are performed in very few other centers in Italy, such as pigmented epithelium transplants in elderly people suffering from maculopathy, or vitrectomies and corneal transplants on pediatric patients”.

They watched the surgeries via streaming more than 1200 ophthalmologists from various countries around the world, including the United States, Spain, Germany, Greece and the United Kingdom.