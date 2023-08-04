¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® Celebrates 17th Anniversary with Health and Wellness Fair

Title: Annual Health Fair and Wellness Event, ‘¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!’, Returns to Los Lunas, NM

Subtitle: The Valencian Community Gathers for a Fun-filled Day of Health and Well-being

Los Lunas, NM – On Saturday, August 5, 2023, Youth Development, Inc. (YDI), the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and the Health Foundation of the Americas will host the much-anticipated health fair and wellness event, ‘¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!’ in Los Lunas, NM. Now celebrating its 17th anniversary, Get Moving!® has become the nation’s leading annual event focused on promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles among Hispanic families.

Sponsored by the Siemens Foundation, the event aims to provide the Valencian Community with a platform to network, learn about vital services, socialize, and meet neighbors. Robert Chavez, CEO of Youth Development, Inc., excitedly stated, “The event Live your life! Get Up! Get Moving!® provides the Valencian Community with opportunities to network, learn about vital services in the community, socialize and meet their neighbors.”

The fair promises a fun-filled day for families, featuring live music, physical activities suitable for all ages, free distribution of fresh fruits, vaccination services, health screenings, and referrals to health services within the community. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the groundbreaking All of Us Research Program, an ambitious initiative seeking data from over a million people in the United States to accelerate scientific studies and improve public health.

Dave Pacitti, President of Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. and director of the American continent of Siemens Healthineers, expressed the company’s commitment to reducing health disparities and advancing health equity. “To reduce the health disparity, a multifaceted strategy is necessary that includes ongoing preventive care and early detection. We are honored to provide continued support to local health fair attendees as part of this effort,” emphasized Pacitti.

The organizers of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® extend a warm invitation to everyone to attend this health and wellness fair, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. The event will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Meadow Lake Community Center located at 100 Leather Lane, Los Lunas, NM 87031. Admission is free.

Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, expressed her honor in being able to offer activities for the whole family, essential screening tests, and the best information on good health and well-being. “It is an honor to be able to offer, together with our associates and many volunteers who have joined us this year, activities for the whole family, access to screening tests, and the best information on good health and well-being,” stated Dr. Delgado.

For further information regarding the nationwide schedule or to inquire about ‘¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, please visit the official website or call 1-866-783-2645.

About Youth Development, Inc.:

Youth Development, Inc. (YDI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support and resources to empower youth and families in New Mexico.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health:

The National Alliance for Hispanic Health is the nation’s leading Hispanic health advocacy group, working tirelessly to improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities among Hispanic communities.

About the Health Foundation of the Americas:

The Health Foundation of the Americas is a non-profit organization committed to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations through education, advocacy, and community engagement.

About the Siemens Foundation:

The Siemens Foundation is dedicated to advancing health equity through various initiatives, including primary care, diagnostic testing, health sector job training, and supporting community clinics. Their commitment to participating in Live your life! Get Up! Get Moving!® reflects their endorsement of efforts to promote healthier lifestyles and communities.

