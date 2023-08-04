Rahul Gandhi got relief from the Supreme Court, stayed the two-year sentence issued by the Gujarat court, the membership of the Lok Sabha will be restored.

Rahul Gandhi got relief from the Supreme Court, stayed the two-year sentence of the Gujarat court

Lok Sabha membership will be restored, truth always wins even if delayed: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi : 04-Aug

(sahrnews.com/agencies)

Former All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi got a big relief from the Supreme Court on Friday when the country’s top court March 23 A court in Surat, Gujarat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison. After an appeal, the Gujarat High Court stayed the sentence. After that, Rahul Gandhi’s membership in the Lok Sabha will be restored. .

Delivering the judgement, Hon’ble Justice BR Gavai said that the ramifications of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction are far-reaching as it will also affect the rights of the voters who elected him.

The Supreme Court bench, while hearing Rahul Gandhi’s plea, said that no reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing a higher sentence, the order of punishment needs to be stayed till the final decision.

#BREAKING Supreme Court stays Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the criminal defamation case over the ‘Modi surname’ remark. The conviction in the case had led to his disqualification as MP.

#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/iGJyoodGWQ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 4, 2023

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, argued that the case filed by BJP MLA Parneesh Modi against the Congress leader was strange as he had mentioned a single person during his speech. His name was also not taken, he was not prosecuted. He said that the interesting thing is that 13 In this small community of crores, whoever is angry, only the BJP officials are going to sue. According to legal website Live Law, Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that 13 In Crore, there is no uniformity, no identity, no demarcation, this is the first point. Secondly, Purneesh Modi himself said that his real surname was not Modi.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Purneesh Modi, said the petitioner must have a very strong case for the court to reject the conviction without re-examining the evidence as the appeal is pending in the Sessions Court.

Hon’ble Justice BR Gavai considered whether the non-representation of Wayanad constituency due to the conviction of the petitioner was a relevant factor, holding that the right of voters was being affected. Why did he give more punishment?

According to a report by the legal website Bar and Bench, Hon’ble Justice BR Gavai said that one of the factors is that if a constituency in Parliament goes without representation, is it not a ground? There is no whisper on the part of the trial judge to require a maximum sentence. You are affecting the right of not just one individual but the entire electorate of a constituency.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court yesterday, Rahul Gandhi again refused to apologize for his Modi surname comment that led to his conviction in a defamation case and subsequent disqualification from Parliament. However, he had appealed to the Supreme Court that he was innocent and that his conviction should be stayed. Using the criminal process and its consequences under the Representation of the Public Act, the petitioner was acquitted without any guilt. Therefore, coercion is a gross abuse of judicial process and should not be entertained by this Court.

After this decision of the Supreme Court 8 The debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to start in the Lok Sabha from August. It is possible that Rahul Gandhi can also participate in this debate. If this happens, the problems of the Prime Minister and the BJP government may increase.

Because the Prime Minister is being accused that the Prime Minister is completely silent against the racial violence that is still going on in Manipur where the BJP is in power for three months. 150 More than 100,000 people have been killed, thousands of houses and churches have been set on fire, and thousands of people are living in relief camps.

It should be remembered that immediately after the judgment of the Gujarat court, on the second day ie March 24 He was disqualified by removing his membership from the Lok Sabha. After which Rahul Gandhi was deprived of the Lok Sabha membership from Wayanad (Kerala) parliamentary constituency.

March 24 A notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that Rahul Gandhi, Member of the Lok Sabha representing Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency in Kerala, was convicted on the date of his conviction. March 23, 2023 has been disqualified from being a member of the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha Secretariat in its notification said that the Constitution of India Representation of the People Act 1951 Section of 8 It has been decided under

Many political leaders and many senior legal experts expressed their surprise at the decision to sentence Rahul Gandhi for two years in the defamation case and said that this decision is surprising and the first decision in the judicial history of the country, while two years in this case was given. Harsh punishment is not applicable.

Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years and disqualified from the Lok Sabha 6 He was also deprived of the right to contest in any election for a year. Thus, Rahul Gandhi’s political life suffered after this sentence. 6 Salli Gahan has been removed by the Supreme Court today. After which there is a wave of joy in the Congress circles. There is the opposition alliance India. I.N.D.I.A# The opposition parties of the country included have also described this decision of the Supreme Court as historic, which will affect the judicial system of this country and the politics of the country.

This case against Rahul Gandhi was raised by BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Parneesh Modi in a rally in Karnataka. 2019 I filed after Rahul Gandhi said, “How come all thieves have the common surname ‘Modi’?” Apparently, his allusion was taken to Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi, who fled abroad with millions of rupees from banks. On which March 23, 2023 Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in a criminal defamation case. On the second day of the sentencing, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and his official bungalow was immediately vacated.

After the Supreme Court’s decision today, Rahul Gandhi spoke to the media and said, “If not today, then tomorrow, if not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow, the truth wins. But whatever it is, my path is clear, what do I have to do?” What I have done is clear in my mind. Rahul Gandhi also thanked the people for their support and support after the sentence.

At the same time, All India Congress Committee President Malik Arjun Kharge said that only in removing Rahul Gandhi and declaring him ineligible 24 Everything happened in an hour. Now let’s see how many hours Rahul Gandhi is restored again.

“Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi after Supreme Court verdict”

The post Rahul Gandhi got relief from the Supreme Court, stayed the two-year sentence issued by the Gujarat court, membership of the Lok Sabha will be restored appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

