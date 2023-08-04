Plaza Memoria AMIA was inaugurated to remember the 85 victims of the attack

A new memory space for the victims of the AMIA bombing It was inaugurated between the Parque de la Memoria and the Costanera Norte Nature Reserve. The project of the AMIA Memory Square It is based on the rubble of the building that was attacked by terrorism 29 years ago.

In the welcome sector was located a plaque with the names of the 85 fatalities and near it a glass viewer that will allow one to observe part of the rubble of the headquarters of the Pasteur 633 building.

Eighty-five 3-meter-tall vertical stainless steel stakes were regularly distributed throughout the memorial, representing each person who lost their lives in the attack.

The Plaza Memoria AMIA is located between the Parque de la Memoria and the Costanera Norte Nature Reserve.

AMIA’s President, Amos Linetzky, explained that it is a project developed jointly between the institution, the Buenos Aires government and the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), to pay homage to what happened on July 18, 1994. The space has direct access through the Ciudad Universitaria de the UBA.

“Today we began to inhabit a new memory site, raised from the traces of rubble, as a perfect metaphor for an attempt at destruction that could not defeat us. Our very presence here today is proof that they did not defeat us,” Linetzky said.

This sector, they said from the AMIA, was designed to promote dialogue, the exercise of collective memory and carry out activities of an educational nature.

“We usually say that, due to the AMIA attack, the concepts of memory and justice are two inseparable sides of the same coin. Because as long as we live with impunity, unfortunately we cannot focus solely on the tribute, but we have to keep the demand for justice alive, ”said Amos Linetzky in his speech.

29 years after the attack, the AMIA’s claim to the candidates: “Explain your proposals so that these crimes do not happen again”

The square, said the director of Art and Production of AMIA, Elio We get it“had to have the mission of telling, as testimony, what happened on July 18, 1994, to honor and name the victims once again, not from a monument perspective but from a place of memory conception, that in times of impunity, a permanent space for the demand for justice is established”.

It is a place created with the aim of promoting dialogue and the possibility of listening to others. “That is why the square contains a small amphitheater and many places to meet. Understanding that this meeting, this bridge, this dialogue is the best antidote against any type of discrimination and intolerance”, said Kapszuk.

The testimonies of the relatives of the victims of the AMIA

When sharing your message, Marina Degtiar, Cristian’s sister, one of the 85 people killed in the terrorist attack, said: “Remembering is a decision. We choose to remember. Because we are what we remember and we are what we do with those we remember.” “Today in this new Plaza Memoria AMIA we shout their names to the world”, she concluded.

One of the most emotional moments of the act was the reading of the names of the fatal victims by Jennifer Dubín, who lost his father, Norberto, in the terrorist attack on July 18, 1994. “The only thing that is not allowed is oblivion. Because we are still standing for them and we are here, so that every time life allows us, we can honor and remember them,” Dubín said.

