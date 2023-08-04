Greentech: World’s largest solar park in UAE starts in 2023 with 5 GW capacity

Largest greentech solar project in the world in UAE 5 GWMohammed bin Rashid Al Maktum Solar Park – Photo Government of Dubai UAE

Green energy in XXL format: In the United Arab Emirates (UAE) people don’t mess around, they go big: The government of the UAE is working flat out to build the largest solar park in the world, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktum Solar Park.

This mega project is located about 50 kilometers from the capital Dubai. The aim of the project is to generate electricity, heat and hydrogen from sunlight. Siemens, the German technology group, is also involved in the project.

ClimateTech mega project 50 kilometers from Dubai

Currently, the installed capacity of the solar park is over 2.4 gigawatts and it is expected to reach an impressive five gigawatts of capacity by 2030, making it the world‘s largest solar power plant.

The Golmud Solar Park in China is currently the most powerful system with 2.8 gigawatts.

Greentech UAE: 5th construction phase of the solar park completed

The fifth construction phase of the solar park was recently completed, six months earlier than planned. This section covers an area of ​​ten square kilometers and is home to more than 2.2 million solar panels with a total output of 900 megawatts.

This facility is capable of generating enough electricity to meet the needs of 270,000 people. The annual yield is around 2.3 megawatt hours per year and kilowatt of installed capacity.

The construction of this gigantic solar park is a significant step for the future of energy supply in the UAE and shows that the region is moving away from its dependence on fossil fuels to embrace renewable energy.

Greentech in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE has traditionally relied heavily on the extraction and export of oil and gas as the main sources of its energy supply. These fossil fuels have played a crucial role in the UAE’s economic development and have long been the main source of its electricity generation.

However, the UAE has diversified its energy policy in recent years and has increasingly focused on renewable energies.

Green technology and renewable energy are growing strongly in the UAE

Renewable energy has grown in importance in the UAE and they have made significant investments in the sector. On the one hand, this step was taken for reasons of energy diversification: the UAE has recognized the importance of reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and diversifying its energy supply. By using renewable energies, they can diversify their energy sources and thus protect their economy against price fluctuations in oil and natural gas.

Focus on sustainability and environmental protection

The region is also focusing more on sustainability and environmental protection. It is well known that the extraction and use of fossil fuels has significant environmental impacts, such as greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. The transition to renewable energy enables the UAE to reduce its carbon emissions and contribute to global climate protection