How can you clean a school bag without damaging it?

You can find anything in a school bag – books, liquids, groceries and even sweaty gym clothes. So it is inevitable that they will get dirty. However, if you know how to clean a school bag, you can protect it from germs and odors.

Every school backpack wears out over time. In addition to ink stains, food and liquids, moisture and daily wear and tear also play a role. However, there are steps you can take to extend the life of a school bag and one of them is proper cleaning. While most of them can be washed in the washing machine or even in the dishwasher, others need to be hand washed due to the material they are made of. In this article we will tell you how to treat a school bag correctly in all cases.

Cleaning satchels – What should you consider first?

Before you wash a school bag, look at the care label, which is likely to be in the main compartment. If the label says not to submerge the backpack in water, use a cloth and a little detergent to clean the soiled areas. If there is no tag, test clean a small portion of the inside surface of the pack before washing the whole thing.

In addition, you must do the following:

Empty the backpack. Use a handheld vacuum to remove any remaining dirt, dust, and crumbs in the corners. Clean or replace anything you have removed from the backpack that is soiled. There’s no point in cleaning a school bag if you’re going to put dirty pencil cases back in it, right?

How often should you wash a school bag? Wash your backpacks once or twice a year, long holidays being a very good time to do so. However, backpacks used as gym bags for training gear and clothing may need to be cleaned more frequently.

Can schoolbags be washed in the washing machine – It depends on the fabric

Most backpacks made of nylon or canvas can be washed in the washing machine without hesitation. If the backpack is covered with leather, you should not machine wash it.

Preparation for washing: If there are external or internal stains, gently apply some stain remover to the affected areas with a soft brush or toothbrush and leave on for about 30 minutes. Then turn the satchel on its back and put it in a laundry bag so the zippers don’t get caught in the machine.

Wash: Use a small amount of detergent and run the washing machine on the gentle cycle with cold water.

Air dry: Leave all zippers open and hang the pack upside down to dry. We recommend air drying as tumble drying can damage the lining of the bag and cause tears at the corners.

Dishwasher is a better alternative

How to clean school bags? The dishwasher is perfect for this, but be careful – this method is only applicable under the following conditions:

Your dishwasher has a cold wash program with a maximum temperature of 55 degrees Celsius. The school bag does not contain materials that are not waterproof, such as cardboard and leather.

Notice: Please note that cleaning in the dishwasher may void your satchel guarantee.

Cleaning satchels in the dishwasher – step-by-step instructions:

Unless there are good reasons against doing so, you can clean the satchel in the dishwasher. The best way to do this is as follows: Empty the satchel completely and place it upside down in the lower compartment of the machine. Start the program with the lowest temperature (a cold wash program at 20 or 30 °C is sufficient). Use the mildest detergent possible. Notice: Before use, test on an inconspicuous area inside whether the school backpack material can withstand the dishwashing liquid used.

Cleaning schoolbags by hand – this is how it works!

For backpacks that, due to their material, cannot be washed in the washing machine or dishwasher, a good, old-fashioned hand wash will suffice.

Using a soft brush or toothbrush, gently apply some stain remover (or curd soap) to the exterior and interior soiling and leave on for about 30 minutes. Fill the sink with about lukewarm water. Hot water can damage the colors of the fabric. Add a small amount of mild detergent. Dip a soft brush in the detergent water and start scrubbing the backpack, concentrating on the soiled areas. Turn the satchel upside down and clean the inside as well. Tipp: A toothbrush is good for removing stains and hard-to-reach crevices. A sponge may be better suited for mesh areas. When you’re done, rinse the bag in cold water and squeeze well. Wrap it in a thick towel to absorb excess moisture. With the zips undone, allow the backpack to air dry thoroughly upside down.

What 10 household items should you clean each week to keep your home bacteria-free and welcoming! Find out here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

