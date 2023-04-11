Tell us your favorite outfits? Maybe an elegant dress with high heels? Or maybe you prefer it more casual with jeans and sneakers? Admittedly – ​​the outfit combo works at any time of the year, but eventually it gets boring. Do you feel the same way? Then you’ve come to the right place! Give your jeans a little break as we show you how to pair sneakers with pants this spring. Sometimes with rocking leather pants, retro cargo pants or elegant Marlene pants – there is something for absolutely every taste and the outfits ensure a wow appearance! So read on and have fun styling!

Combine sneakers with trousers in spring 2023

We no longer only wear sneakers for sports and the comfortable shoes have been among the hottest shoe trends for years. Whether high-top, with platform or rough chunky sneaker – the sneaker trends in spring 2023 are more versatile than ever before and have taken our hearts by storm. So if you are not a high heels girl then you should definitely pair your sneakers with pants. The outfit combo is the absolute favorite look of all fashionistas and the break in style exudes really cool vibes.

Combine sneakers and Marlene trousers

We don’t know for you, but we love Marlene pants! The timeless classic is making a huge comeback this year and is much cooler and more modern! The wide-cut models feel wonderfully light and comfortable and are also perfect for every woman. It doesn’t matter whether it’s clothing for thick calves or for smaller girls – you can never go wrong with Marlene trousers.

What do we like about the trendy pants? Because we can easily combine our new sneakers with the pants! The sneakers give the otherwise elegant trousers a casual touch and ensure a really chic break in style. Whether you wear it with a simple T-shirt or a feminine shirt is just a matter of taste – the look is always a real eye-catcher. Add a blazer or a leather jacket and you have a trendy spring outfit!

Combine cargo pants and sneakers

When it comes to the fashion trends for 2023, we can safely say that retro 90’s fashion is back! Just think of crop tops, butterfly hair slips, slingbacks and of course cargo pants. As you know, the models are characterized by a wide cut and sewn-in side pockets and look really cool in combination with sneakers.

Celebrities like Bela Hadid and Hailey Bieber love the retro look and are clear proof of how chic sneakers can be combined with pants. Especially rough dad sneakers go perfectly with cargo pants and the result is a super comfortable and casual spring outfit that immediately sets you apart from the crowd.

Combine leather pants and sneakers

Chic and with a touch of rock’n’roll – lederhosen have become a real fashion classic that no wardrobe should be without. The trendy pants are a great alternative for everyone who is getting fed up with their jeans and can be worn for absolutely any occasion. With high heels and an elegant shirt blouse, we are perfectly dressed for the office. And if you prefer it sporty and casual, you can combine sneakers with pants.

And no, lederhosen no longer have to be skin-tight. Loosely cut models, such as culottes or Marlene trousers, are very popular this year and ensure more wearing comfort. When it comes to colors, black isn’t our first choice either. Lederhosen in trend colors such as red or brown look even cooler and are really made for spring.

Combine pantsuits in a sporty way

But that’s what we call a break in style at its best! Anyone who thinks that trouser suits are only worn with heels is mistaken! If you are tired of aching feet after a working day or if high heels are just not for you, we have the perfect solution for you! How about the next time you combine your pants suit with sneakers? The sporty shoes give the otherwise strict business look a playful and casual touch and, to be honest, are much more comfortable than ultra-high stilettos.

Our favorite combination for spring? Trouser suit with oversized blazer and running shoes! With such an outfit you will definitely rock every meeting, believe us. The mix of casual and elegant makes a lot and is perfect for all fashion girls who value comfort and style.

Wide trousers and sneakers

The comfort of light, airy and elegant wide trousers is pretty hard to beat in spring! Trousers have been a staple in our wardrobes for years and it’s not hard to see why. The wide cut not only feels very comfortable, but is also a real figure-flatterer. Would you like to hide your little belly? Or have strong thighs? Then wide trousers are exactly what you need.

To create a trendy yet effortless look for spring, we combine our fabric trousers with sneakers. Add a light between-seasons jacket or a knit sweater like the one in the photo above and voila – you’re perfectly dressed for the next brunch with the girls!