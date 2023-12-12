Home » Vivere Alcalino srl – AlkaCoffee & Drinks
Health

Vivere Alcalino srl – AlkaCoffee & Drinks

by admin
Vivere Alcalino srl – AlkaCoffee & Drinks

Brand name: Vivere Alcalino srl

Name: AlkaCoffee & Drinks

Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk

Publication date: December 12, 2023

Documentation

Recall model Vivere Alcalino srl – AlkaCoffee & Drinks

12-12-2023 – PDF

(283.6 Kb)

See also  pay close attention to how you use them -

You may also like

Children’s cosmetics, new safety criteria

Collagen supplements, there’s something they tell you but...

“Sex once a week is recommended”: couples therapist...

Discover the Meaning of Love with the “Getting...

The ECB leaves rates on hold, Lagarde slows...

Anti-diabetes for weight loss, ‘discovery of the year’...

Christmas crafts with children: Our top 10 ideas!

The Paradigm Shift in Drug Development: Precision Vaccines,...

Rare diseases, 1 million euros for the new...

Anti-cholesterol herbal teas are effective and delicious: here’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy