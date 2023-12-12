71
Brand name: Vivere Alcalino srl
Name: AlkaCoffee & Drinks
Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk
Publication date: December 12, 2023
Documentation
Recall model Vivere Alcalino srl – AlkaCoffee & Drinks
(283.6 Kb)
Brand name: Vivere Alcalino srl
Name: AlkaCoffee & Drinks
Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk
Publication date: December 12, 2023
Documentation
Recall model Vivere Alcalino srl – AlkaCoffee & Drinks
12-12-2023 – PDF
(283.6 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More